Jenoptik demonstrates camera solution for illegal road behavior enforcement at IACP 2023

JUPITER, Fla. — Jenoptik will present their distracted driving solution using an automated camera system that enforces illegal road behavior like mobile phone use and seat belt non-use.

The system uses advanced cameras and filtration techniques to collect clear photographic evidence of offenses and delivers infringement packages including all images and metadata required for enforcement and can be configured to suit your particular requirements. Some advantages of our distracted driving solution:

Clear phone and seatbelt detection

Advanced camera systems

Artificial Intelligence processing

Easy deployment for both fixed and mobile

All traffic conditions

Visit us at IACP booth #1723 for a demonstration of our total community solution providing speed enforcement, ALPR and video.

About Jenoptik

Jenoptik’s Smart Mobility Solutions division provides photonics-based, innovative and sustainable solutions, including technology and services for road safety, public security and road user charging. As an end-to-end solution provider, we support our customers with the provision of roadside equipment and software, including integration, installation, maintenance and financing models through to full-service operation of our solutions.

Our strong global presence and installation base is supported by a reliable partner network. With innovation as our driving force, Jenoptik is a world-leading enabler for smart mobility, with intelligent solutions and services constantly evolving to help make roads, journeys, communities and our environment safer around the globe.

