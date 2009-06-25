Intelligent Computer Solutions’ DiskCypher Protects Digital Evidence Worldwide

CHATSWORTH, Calif. -- Intelligent Computer Solutions (ICS), the innovators of the high speed hard drive duplication Image MASSter product line, announced today it was granted an export license to sell DiskCypher™ internationally. DiskCypher™ was first introduced to the US market in February of this year and provides the most secure, cost effective and easy to manage solution to protect digital evidence. DiskCypher™ works transparently with the Image MASSter Solo-3 Forensic Acquisition Device using multiple DiskCypher™ Key Management options. Additionally, the Secure Key Dongle option allows the device to be used with other data collection units as well as any regular PC to secure digital evidence. DiskCypher™ performs at SATA speed and utilizes the NIST approved AES algorithm.

“DiskCypher™ has received an overwhelmingly positive response in the United States and we are pleased to now provide this solution internationally,” stated Ezra Kohavi, President of ICS. “This announcement further confirms ICS’s goal to provide the latest technology solutions to the forensics and security communities around the world.”

DiskCypher™ allows investigators to encrypt data “on the fly” during the forensics acquisition process thereby making it more secure than any software-only solution. Moreover, no other encryption solution on the market can match DiskCypher™ for ease of use making it the ideal solution for securing corporate, legal, banking, healthcare and government environments.

To find out more about DiskCypher™ go to www.icsforensic.com.

About Intelligent Computer Solutions

ICS is a pioneer in disk drive duplication, having first introduced this technology to the world in 1991, in a US patented device. For over seventeen years ICS has been focused on providing cutting-edge solutions to the state, local and federal government Law Enforcement communities and the growing, private digital forensics investigation sector. These tools include the leading digital forensics hardware and software technology used in some of the most complex digital forensics investigations today which include, Handheld Forensic Duplicators, Forensic Portable Stations, Hard Drive Sanitization Stations, Write Protectors and more. Learn more about ICS at www.ics-iq.com.