Magnet Forensics to add case management solution to product portfolio

Sentinel Data, creator of Atlas digital evidence case and lab management solution, has been acquired by Magnet Forensics

HERNDON, Va. — Magnet Forensics, a global leader in developing digital investigation software for smartphone, cloud, and computer examinations, today announces its acquisition of Sentinel Data based in Virginia and welcomes the Sentinel Data team to the company.

Sentinel Data is the creator of Atlas – a digital evidence case and lab management solution that will become part of the Magnet Forensics product portfolio. With the growth of digital evidence involved in cases, and the additional teams and stakeholders involved in each case, a thorough management solution that pulls together collaboration, evidence management, resource management, budgeting and more is imperative. In addition, Atlas is often used to establish procedures to comply with requirements for ISO 17025 and ASCLD-LAB accreditations.

“Investigative teams have been managing their cases using spreadsheets, documents or home grown systems that make it difficult to collaborate, maintain chain of custody and manage all of the resources involved in each case,” said Jad Saliba, Founder and CTO at Magnet Forensics. “Our customers have told us there is a clear need for a robust case and lab management solution that is easy to use, cost effective and can provide robust reporting, evidence management and have multiple stakeholders collaborate on cases. Bringing Sentinel Data into the Magnet Forensics’ family allows us to ensure we are helping our customers with their entire workflow.”

“We are thrilled to welcome the Sentinel Data team to Magnet Forensics. It is imperative that we work and partner with leaders in the industry who are aligned with our core values and corporate mission,” said Adam Belsher, CEO of Magnet Forensics. “I look forward to working with our new team to find solutions for our customers – from examiners, to investigators, to leaders and owners.”

In the coming months, Magnet Forensics will add the Atlas case management solution into its product portfolio and work to integrate the new case management solution with Magnet AXIOM.

Investigative teams can take advantage of Atlas to:

Drive efficiency and flexibility in your workflow

Collaborate globally on any case

Maintain complete chain of custody

Offer a clear view of case history

Manage team resources

Create comprehensive statistical analysis

“Magnet Forensics has a very clear focus on helping and empowering others to make a difference. They understand the value of case management and other potential solutions that could really benefit teams and organizations. We are excited to join a company with a focus on innovation and doing good,” said Kevin Harth, Solutions Consultant at Magnet Forensics, formerly Co-Founder at Sentinel Data.

For more information on case management and Magnet Forensics’ Sentinel Data acquisition, please visit the Magnet Forensics blog. To discuss the Atlas case management solution, please contact sales: sales@magnetforensics.com.

