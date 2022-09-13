PenLink Acquires GeoTime

PenLink reaffirms its position as a leading developer and provider of communications and digital evidence collection and analysis software with this latest expansion of its geo-temporal analysis and visualization capabilities

LINCOLN, NE —PenLink, Ltd., the leading developer and provider of mission critical communications and digital evidence software for law enforcement in the U.S. and internationally, has acquired the GeoTime product line from Uncharted Software, Inc, based in Toronto, Ontario.

“For decades, PenLink has been the first choice of law enforcement for communications and digital evidence software,” said Kevin Pope, PenLink CEO. “We are thrilled to continue to enhance our offerings with the acquisition of the best geo-temporal visualization and analysis tool on the market. GeoTime is unrivaled in its ability to show movement and patterns over time, which is vital to our customers success.”



The acquisition of GeoTime fits into PenLink’s strategy to support law enforcement across the world in fighting wrongdoing by providing state-of-the-art investigative solutions. With the purchase, PenLink will be able to expand its capabilities to meet the emerging technology demands of investigators. GeoTime’s technology offers unparalleled visualization and analysis capabilities which PenLink will combine with the power of PLX, PenLink’s flagship solution, to continue to provide customers with the most advanced investigative technology on the market.

“GeoTime and PenLink share a mission of supporting law enforcement and work tirelessly to meet the evolving needs of investigators and analysts. We are excited to better serve our customers with expanded and enhanced collection and analysis capabilities,” says Curtis Garton, Founding Partner at GeoTime.

Sean White, Managing Partner at Spire Capital, commented, “Spire is proud to partner with PenLink as they expand their geographic and product footprint. We look forward to continuing to accelerate the company’s growth by leveraging our combined experience in the mission-critical law enforcement software market.”

“The complexity and volume of data in today’s investigations can be overwhelming,” said Pope. “It is critical that law enforcement have access to tools that reduce the burden of analyzing data and identifying key insights. The combined power of PenLink and GeoTime’s solutions will provide law enforcement with the most innovative toolset on the market.”