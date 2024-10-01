i-PRO to showcase the latest arbitrator in-car video, body-worn camera, interview room, and open-platform evidence management solutions at IACP

PRESS RELEASE

HOUSTON, Texas — At IACP 2024, on booth 2738, i-PRO Americas Inc. (formerly a division of Panasonic), a global leader in professional security and public safety solutions, will showcase a wide range of products and services for law enforcement, featuring its latest Arbitrator In-Car Video, Body-Worn Camera, Interview Room, and Open-Platform Evidence Management systems.

In-Car Video System and New Mobile Camera with AI

i-PRO’s Arbitrator ICV4000 in-car video system advances in-car video technology with its powerful VPU4000 video processing unit, wireless networking capabilities, enhanced security features, and superior image quality from industry-leading camera options. Flexible methods for evidence upload and live streaming are supported, and the ICV4000 provides seamless integration with the Arbitrator BWC4000 Body-Worn Camera.

IACP attendees will see i-PRO’s new Mobile Video Rear/Side Camera for the first time. The WV-VCR40W introduces mobile advanced AI for enhanced officer safety and efficiency in the field. This innovative camera with Edge AI Human Detection alerts the officer when a person approaches the vehicle, improving situational awareness of any potential threat. Activation on occupancy will ensure recording of important events in designated transport areas. The camera improves resolution to 1080p while providing wide-angle FOV and adaptable infrared mode for clear, detailed footage in any situation.

Body-worn camera solutions

The i-PRO Arbitrator BWC4000 body-worn camera works hand-in-hand with the Arbitrator ICV4000 system. Using advanced automated activation in response to specific events – like drawing a weapon from its holster – the system ensures that critical video evidence is captured every time. Realtime event notifications improve crime center, CAD, and EOC operations.

“With so many important and unique features, it’s important to mention the remarkable resilience i-PRO and Arbitrator products have demonstrated in the field,” said David O’Connor, Director, i-PRO Public Safety Product Management. “Our BWC4000 body-worn camera has had a less than 1% failure rate since its introduction. Likewise, our Arbitrator in-car systems have had a failure rate of less than 1% since 2005.”

Evidence/Case Management and New Technology Integrations

i-PRO’s Arbitrator products enable officers to easily upload video evidence into digital evidence management systems (DEMS) like i-PRO’s UDE™ using either Wi-Fi, a mobile router, or a mobile data terminal with a cellular connection. Officers can automatically time-align all video and audio feeds, allowing for muting or isolating audio feeds during evidence review. Open-platform cloud-hosted DEMS and case management systems are also supported. “i-PRO customers can utilize the latest AI Services without relinquishing control of their data, thanks to i-PRO’s commitment to an open platform design,” said O’Connor.

Corner Camera and Interview Room Video Solution

IACP attendees will experience i-PRO’s latest Interview Room Video Solution. Designed for ease of use and the highest reliability, it features automated activation to guarantee that every interview is recorded. A unique Dual-Mode VMS architecture supports monitoring multiple rooms simultaneously, critical for complex and rapidly developing investigations.

i-PRO’s shock-resistant Anti-Ligature Corner Camera is designed for extreme durability when used within hard interview rooms, processing areas, and holding cells. With advanced AI-powered analytics, the camera can run up to three i-PRO apps simultaneously, such as Video Motion Detection, Privacy Guard, and People Detection.

