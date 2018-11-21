Motorola Solutions demonstrates latest features for standards-based PTT services at Comms Connect

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) will demonstrate its advanced push-to-talk (PTT) services to Australian public safety agencies and businesses at Comms Connect Melbourne this week.



The company’s industry leading, 3GPP compliant broadband PTT technologies help businesses and public safety agencies extend secure and instant voice communication across their fleets and workforces via cellular networks.

The flexible solutions can be deployed in cloud-based, on premise and carrier integrated environments.



Motorola Solutions’ broadband PTT portfolio enables hundreds of millions of PTT calls, generating more than 20 million minutes of use globally each month on some of the world’s leading wireless carrier networks. These highly scalable technologies can serve hundreds of thousands of users and come with multimedia messaging, mapping to pinpoint the location of team members and resources, emergency features and full, end-to-end support services from Motorola Solutions.



Innovation based on global standards

The technology being demonstrated by Motorola Solutions at Comms Connect is based on the 3GPP release 13 standard, mission-critical push-to-talk (MC-PTT). The solutions will complement and extend the highly secure and available mission critical LMR services that public safety agencies and businesses depend on every day.



The solutions enable seamless PTT group calls for mission-critical service users with high assurance and low latency for instant and simultaneous group communications. They also provide prioritised access for all users, meaning first responders and other critical users will have access, even during major emergencies or crises where cellular networks may be congested.



Motorola Solutions’ PTT services provide a cost-effective and seamless way to extend voice communication to a greater number of users via mobile devices and operate on any device.



Further expansion of PTT portfolio as technology standards mature

These PTT services open up a gateway for further broadband-based connectivity that can be added to over time. Motorola Solutions will continue to leverage new technologies and standards including 5G to enhance its product portfolio. This will enable users to take greater advantage of video, advanced analytics, AI and other data-based technologies to further increase situational awareness, safety and productivity for all employees.



Backed by world leading, mission critical expertise

Motorola Solutions’ broadband PTT portfolio draws on the company’s experience in deploying mission-critical communications networks and next generation software solutions for public safety and enterprise organisations globally.



Steve Crutchfield, vice president and managing director Motorola Solutions Australia and New Zealand says: “Customers all over the world depend on Motorola Solutions’ mission-critical solutions every day.

“Our advanced broadband PTT portfolio complements and extends essential LMR network access to a far greater number of workers across public safety and enterprise environments while delivering a range of new data-based features to support organisations in times of crisis.”



“As workforce demographics continue to change, there is a growing need to extend the reach of secure, group-based voice communications throughout organisations so more people can communicate instantly regardless of the mobile device they use.”



“We look forward to continuing to provide our customers with the best mission-critical voice solutions while evolving the standards and technologies for both LMR and broadband,” Crutchfield said.



Kris Patel, Motorola Solutions’ vice president of unified communications said there is growing demand for solutions that provide customers with prioritised and preferential access for voice and data services.

“As our customers’ needs change we are working to ensure they always have access to communications to perform their essential daily work,” Patel said.

“Broadband PTT is an important part of our technology roadmap for public safety and commercial customers and complements the advanced software solutions we already provide that use world-leading technology.”

The new solutions will be demonstrated at Motorola Solutions’ booth at Comms Connect with commercial trials available from early 2019.



Solution snapshot: Broadband push-to-talk from Motorola Solutions

These solutions deliver critical communications capabilities including optimised, low latency push-to-talk, flexible talk group management and call pre-emption for LTE devices such as smart phones, tablets, and desktop computers. The use of LTE allows faster call setup times, reduced PTT latency and uses efficient downlink bandwidths for group PTT calls.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) creates innovative, mission-critical communication solutions and services that help public safety and commercial customers build safer cities and thriving communities. For ongoing news, visit http://newsroom.motorolasolutions.com or subscribe to a news feed.