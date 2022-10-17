Utility unveils unprecedented innovation at 2022 IACP show

Company introduces three products at industry tradeshow, reflecting focus on collaboration with law enforcement agency partners

DALLAS, Texas – The 2022 International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Annual Conference and Exposition begins tomorrow, and Utility is unveiling three product innovations – across a variety of categories – on the show floor.

“When it comes to evidence management technology, needs are constantly evolving,” said Michael Nark, President and Chief Executive Officer of Utility. “Especially within law enforcement, agencies and the communities they serve expect more from this technology, and when you consider that 80% of evidence involved in an investigation is now digital, agencies are looking for technologies that make data collection and management as efficient, effective and secure as possible. As a company, we are evolving along with our law enforcement agency customers, making sure we offer technologies that give them the opportunity to spend more time in the community fostering trust and transparency.”

In 2022, Utility introduced a comprehensive rebranding initiative to complement the company’s accelerated growth—the company saw a 26.75% increase in year-over-year revenue in Q2 alone. At the forefront of the brand’s evolution is ongoing product developments that align the company’s expansive—and growing—universe of innovative products and operating systems. Continuing this focus, the following products are being unveiled at the show.

Polaris by Utility ™ is the new iteration of Utility’s cloud-based digital evidence management system (DEMS). Designed to enable agencies to gather disparate digital evidence from any source into one unified view, Polaris allows agencies to upload, analyze and manage evidence including video, audio, documents, photos, metadata, phone data, security camera footage, and more. Agencies can manage camera registry programs within the platform featuring a simple process to request digital evidence from citizens and have files uploaded to the case directly. Additionally, the platform allows for the intake of evidence from third-party systems allowing agencies to utilize one DEMS platform for all forms of evidence. Enhanced case management tools now feature transcription and translation to accelerate analysis and review of video and audio.

an evolution of Utility’s ALPR technology, this fixed-mount hardware provides a low-cost, instant force multiplier. The technology ensures superior license plate capture in most any light and weather condition along with smart analytics that extends license plate capture to include vehicle make, model and color. All of Utility’s ALPR services feature real-time license plate capture, analysis and hotlist matching; geographic searching; and proximity, BOLO and hotlist alerting. EOS by Utility™, previously known as BodyWorn by Utility, is introduced by its new name at the IACP Conference. The patented, robust evidence collection device is purposely built for law enforcement and can be integrated into uniforms to ensure it stays in place for consistent data collection. With the new name come new functionalities, increasing officers’ task efficiency and saving them time. These new features include search bar classifications to quickly find incidents and an automatic driver’s license scanner. The application is now available in Spanish and French Canadian, further enhancing the experience for officers who prefer to work in these languages.

These latest technologies expand upon Utility’s universe of products and platforms, which support more than 60,000 users with an intuitive interface for effectively capturing, analyzing, and managing video evidence. Along with the company’s body-worn camera, the Rocket by Utility™ in-car video system incorporates real-time communications, policy-based automatic recording functionality and real-time GPS positioning to create the best situational awareness possible during critical times. The Rocket system also supports the Utility interview room recording system. Additionally, the recently introduced Helios by Utility™ gives prosecuting attorneys the ability to organize files from multiple agencies and disparate systems into one view as the only SaaS-based digital evidence management system that is technology provider agnostic.

While at IACP Conference, agency representatives will have the opportunity to engage with the Utility team at Booth #7816 and experience first-hand the full roster of impactful, force multiplying technologies available from the company.

About Utility

Utility, the innovative technology-enabled service provider recognized for creating groundbreaking digital systems for frontline professions, provides a universe of intuitive products for effectively capturing, analyzing, and managing video evidence. Technologies include a variety of cameras, sensors and devices as well as situational awareness software solutions for law enforcement, first responders, transportation agencies and utility providers. To learn more about Utility and its technology solutions, please visit utility.com.