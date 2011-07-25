4:8 Training & Consulting Company Introduces Latent Fingerprint Examiner Academy

Maryland - 4:8 Training & Consulting company introduces their Latent Fingerprint Examiner Academy. A fast track to completing learning hours which will catapult your career to the next level of OJT hours!

Designed for beginners to seasoned criminal justice personnel. This course will cover all three, 40 Hour courses: Basic Latent Print Examiner, Intermediate Latent Print Examiner and Advanced Comparison classes to include overlapping prints.

This course meets & exceeds all requirements for IAI Latent Print Certification! Course is FREE with the purchase of Lodging & Meals for the duration of the class: September 12-30, 2011 at PWCC of SFASU. Visit www.FourEight.us for more information and/or call 410.257.7255. Post and Share with your colleagues!

4:8 Companies, Inc. has served the law enforcement community for over 15 years. 4:8 commits itself to training police officers, consulting on homicide/suicide/death investigations and offers expert testimony and advice on many topics in the justice arena. 4:8 specializes also in Bloodstain Pattern Analysis Training and its annual Forensic Crime Scene Investigation Academy. For more information contact Kimberly@FourEight.us.