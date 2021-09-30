Guardian Alliance Technologies, Inc. Introduces Chip Johnson, New VP of Business Development

STOCKTON, Calif., — Guardian Alliance Technologies Inc. announced that Chip Johnson has joined the company as a Vice President of Business Development and a member of the Guardian Advisory Board, adding further to a deep bench of talented and influential advisors.

“I am honored to be associated with Guardian Alliance Technologies,” Chip said. “I was immediately impressed with their commitment to providing a solution to a need in law enforcement, along with their continued commitment to engage and listen to the customer and continually expand their services.”

Mr. Johnson’s’s primary focus will be introducing law enforcement agencies to Guardian’s Powerful Suite of Social Media Screening Tools which provide for continuous workforce evaluation, probation & parolee monitoring, efficient review of social media activity in connection with criminal investigations, and more.

“Chip brings with him the perfect combination of public and private sector experience needed to enhance and expand Guardian’s offering and sphere of influence in law enforcement,” said Ryan Layne, CEO at Guardian Alliance Technologies. “His insight into the unique challenges in today’s law enforcement environment makes him an outstanding messenger for Guardian and a valued contributor to our continued development of state of the art tools to help our customers fulfill their mission.”

About Chip Johnson

Chip Johnson has more than 30 years of progressive experience in Law Enforcement and Public Safety. He recently created the Johnson Group, a professional consulting firm to offer a diverse level of services and solutions for physical and cyber security challenges. This includes digital forensics, investigations, crisis management and technical security countermeasures.

Johnson previously served as a Senior Manager in the Corporate Security and Claims Department for SCANNA Corporation, a Fortune 500 company that operated in the Energy Sector. Chip managed a professional workforce dedicated to corporate compliance issues, criminal violations, Executive Protection, business continuity, emergency procedure planning and other risk reduction efforts for the corporation.

As the Deputy to the Assistant Director for Investigative Services, for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Columbia, SC, Chip had managerial and command responsibility for investigative services, to include computer crimes, behavioral science and public corruption. He was responsible for the creation of the innovative and successful South Carolina Computer Crimes Center. This was a collaboration between the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United States Secret Service and SLED. Johnson also was responsible for assisting in the development of the Homeland Security Counter Terrorism Division which included the creation of a statewide Fusion Intelligence Center designed to provide operational and actionable information to stakeholders statewide.

Mr. Johnson has received numerous awards and commendations during his career. He is the recipient of the Strom Thurmond Law Enforcement Award for Excellence, The United States Secret Service Directors Award for his development and implantation of a state-of-the-art computer crime operation as well as numerous commendations for excellence.

Chip is a graduate of the 216th Session of the FBI National Academy, the United States Department of Homeland Security, Naval PostGraduate School of Executive Leadership and the United States Secret Service Dignitary Protection School.

Mr. Johnson had served as the Vice President of the Southeast Emergency Response Network, Chapter Chairman of the American Society for Industrial Security and the State of SC Homeland Security Advisory Board. He also served as a subject matter expert on the National Sheriffs Association Homeland Security Committee.

Currently Chip is a member of the Council of South Carolina Law Enforcement Accreditation, the Lexington County Health District Commission, and the Lexington Medical Center Foundation Board of Directors.