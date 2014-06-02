SceneDoc Celebrates Brentwood Police Department’s Mission to Reduce Costs

Ground breaking implementation of mobile field documentation software.

Toronto, ON - SceneDoc Inc., a company whose goal is to revolutionize the field of law enforcement and public safety through the use of secure mobile technology, announced today the implementation of their leading edge field documentation software, SceneDoc, at The Brentwood Police Department in Tennessee. (https://www.brentwood-tn.org)

Their Criminal Investigation Division has now moved into the second implementation phase on production servers. Brentwood Officers will leverage the power found in the SceneDoc Platform to document crime scenes and leverage the investigative-based tools inherent in the mobile software. Brentwood is the most recent organization in a rapidly expanding customer base to begin leveraging the power and mobility wrapped within the flexible SceneDoc Platform. ”Law Enforcement organizations today are required to find new ways to save money, reduce the number of administrative hours doing paperwork and increase our hours in the community,” states Captain Richard Hickey. ”We purchased SceneDoc and the iOS mobile devices as one of our initiatives to deliver on these requirements.” Todd Oakes, Vice President of World Wide Government Solutions at SceneDoc, shared, “SceneDoc will continue to enable Brentwood to document crime scenes using tailored forms based on Brentwood requirements and workflow. The result is a highly consistent and accurate output report with significantly less risk, all the while allowing the PD to re-allocate resources to other meaningful areas of serving and protecting the community.”

About SceneDoc

SceneDoc (formerly Siamese Systems Inc.) is the global leader in mobile investigative management software. SceneDoc is a smartphone/tablet-based software platform which provides law enforcement and a variety of public safety personnel a highly secure, accurate and consistent means of documenting crime, accident and other incident scenes. Comprised of a highly configurable mobile application together with cloud-based data backup and administration, SceneDoc is the proven solution-of-choice for governments and enterprises around the globe.