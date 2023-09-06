Skopenow tops Frost Radar for open-source intelligence solutions

Skopenow earned its number one ranking for both Innovation and Growth in the first report of its kind by leading independent research firm Frost & Sullivan

NEW YORK - Skopenow, the leading provider of open-source intelligence solutions, announced today its number one ranking in the inaugural Frost Radar™: Open-Source Intelligence Solutions, 2023.

The report evaluated the OSINT market using a proprietary benchmarking methodology, identifying the top 13 vendors based on solution development, market outreach, business strategies, and growth results. Being featured on the Frost Radar™ signifies instrumental advancement in the industry and denotes leadership in growth, innovation, or both. The report marks the first exhaustive review of the industry.

As quoted in the report, “Earning a perfect score for Innovation, Skopenow offers a comprehensive OSINT platform solution that includes essential data analysis and visualization tools, AI and machine learning integration, group identification, tagging, and deep/dark web analysis.”

Frost & Sullivan lauded Skopenow for its comprehensive and user-friendly OSINT platform, adaptable for smaller organizations and investigation teams, yet scalable for larger public sector teams. The platform boasts an unparalleled range of OSINT data, long-term scalability, and full-scale automation.

“As we looked across the market, we first identified the companies that are not only pioneers in the field but also demonstrate a sustained commitment to innovation and growth. Among that special group, Skopenow stood out as a company that is setting a new gold standard through their focus on data and automation. We congratulate them for their contributions to the industry as well as their position as a leader in our market analysis,” said Danielle VanZandt, Security Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Skopenow’s comprehensive OSINT platform automates the collection and analysis of digital public data on people, businesses, locations, and assets, and provides real-time alerts on critical events and developments. Skopenow separates itself even further by generating court-ready reports alongside metadata, hash data, and relevant screen captures. Utilizing AI and proprietary algorithms, Skopenow’s automated, cloud-based platform rapidly delivers analysis of structured and unstructured data into a single dashboard, driving efficiency and effectiveness in investigation workflows to combat fraud, crime, threats, and risks.

“Being acknowledged by Frost & Sullivan as the leading innovator in open-source intelligence is further validation that we are making an impact,” said Rob Douglas, co-founder and CEO of Skopenow. “This accolade reflects our dedication to offering the most comprehensive platform that enables organizations of all sizes to make more informed decisions. Innovation is the foundation of our success, and we will continue to build and solve problems for our tremendous roster of customers and partners.”

About Skopenow

Skopenow is the most comprehensive open-source intelligence platform on the market. The company has over 1,500 customers, including 20% of the Fortune 500 as well as numerous large government and law enforcement agencies. Skopenow uses AI to process millions of publicly available data points to generate actionable insights, delivered in a streamlined, fully integrated suite of products. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York City, Skopenow is a venture-backed technology company with a distributed team across the globe.

