10-21 Video by Callyo earns FirstNet Listed designation

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Following a rigorous review process, 10-21 Video by Callyo is now FirstNet Listed and available via the FirstNet App Catalog.

FirstNet – America’s public safety communications platform – features the first-ever App Catalog geared to first responders. This gives FirstNet subscribers a dedicated location to find meaningful new solutions that have been specifically reviewed for use on FirstNet. Before a mobile solution can be added to the FirstNet App Catalog, it must pass stringent tests for security, relevancy, data privacy and more.

Achieving a FirstNet Listed designation means 10-21 Video is a vetted and trusted solution for public safety, meeting FirstNet app requirements. Additionally, FirstNet subscribers will be able to experience the benefits of key FirstNet capabilities – like First Priority™, which enables priority and, for first responders, preemption – while using 10-21 Video.

FirstNet subscriber Volusia County Sheriff’s Office had the opportunity to experience 10-21 Video firsthand at NASCAR’S DAYTONA 500 this February.

“We want to take advantage of the best technology out there to protect our residents and visitors, and using 10-21 Video on FirstNet is a prime example,” said Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood. “This tool makes us faster and smarter, with more information shared almost instantly with the deputies who need to know it. We’re proud to be among the first using this technology, and we’re going to keep looking for new and innovative ways to keep Volusia County safe.”

Deputies tasked with event security streamed real-time video using 10-21 Video of suspicious packages, such as an unattended backpack to their Command Post for rapid response.

“10-21 Video was an invaluable tool at this year’s race. While others struggled to get simple text messages out in a crowd of over 160,000 fans, our FirstNet devices were able to stream live video when it was needed most,” said Lieutenant Kurt Schoeps. “Callyo and FirstNet helped us keep fans safe.”

10-21 Video adds live streaming to any law enforcement officer’s tool belt. This is great for agencies that haven’t yet adopted standalone cameras or that may need to record a video at a moment’s notice. The solution can be used for near real-time situational awareness, field interviews, incident reporting, critical response, training, officer safety and more.

Being built with AT&T, in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority, FirstNet is bringing public safety a much-needed technology upgrade to help them connect to the critical information they need – every day and in every emergency.

“Only highly secure, high quality, public safety relevant applications are included in the FirstNet App Catalog. And we’re pleased that 10-21 Video is now Listed and available to FirstNet subscribers,” said Bob Sloan, chief operating officer, FirstNet Program at AT&T. “10-21 Video will bring public safety additional capabilities to enhance their situational awareness and aid in reporting.”

“Through our work with first responders, we heard their need for innovative applications to assist with their lifesaving mission. FirstNet is helping to address these needs, and we are pleased to welcome 10-21 Video to the FirstNet App Catalog,” said Mark Golaszewski, executive director of Technology and Innovation, First Responder Network Authority.

To learn more about 10-21 Video by Callyo, go to www.10-21.com . For more on FirstNet, check out FirstNet.com .

About 10-21 Video

10-21 Video is a private live streaming camera app for public safety, created by St. Petersburg-based company Callyo. At Callyo, we build innovative, simple, meaningful tools within reach of all in law enforcement to combat crimes such as human trafficking and child exploitation. Callyo has changed the way investigations are done and believes that you shouldn’t need special equipment to do something special.