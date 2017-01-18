Ill. police receive K-9 training, rehab grant

By Bob Susnjara

The Daily Herald

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — Combined donations of about $32,600 have been made to help pay Gurnee police and Lake County sheriff canine unit expenses.

The money came from the Libertyville-based D.A.S. Charitable Fund for the Preservation of Feline Animal Life. Despite the name, the charity provides annual grants to several animal-related causes, including Lake County police canine units and wildlife rehabilitation.

Under D.A.S. Charitable Fund’s terms, the cash is restricted to the care and training of the police dogs and cannot go toward equipment, vehicles or officer salaries.

Read more: Donations help cover expenses of Gurnee, Lake County police dogs