Local Canine Tests Out New K9/Prisoner Transport System for the 2013 Ford Police Interceptor Utility

Warminster, Penn. - Back in April, a K9 office from the Jenkintown Police Department brought his partner, Rocky, over to Havis to try out our latest 2013 Ford Police Interceptor Utility K9/Prisoner Transport System. We decided to take a short video of the K9 system in action, complete with a well-trained canine ready and waiting for his partner’s commands.

This system allows for safe and comfortable transportation of both your canine officer and a prisoner. The K9 compartment is located on the driver’s side, and includes a sliding front door, rubber matting, a dome light and ceiling holes for the OEM ceiling vent. The single prisoner compartment is on the passenger side, and utilizes the OEM single passenger seat and seat belt.

The 2013 Ford Police Interceptor Utility K9/Prisoner Transport System maximizes usable space needed for driver comfort, visibility, the K9 compartment, and the cargo area. The system is built from heavy-duty aluminum for long-lasting durability, and features the signature Havis white powder coat finish.

If your department is in need of a high quality, safe and comfortable K9/Prisoner Transport System, check out the 2013 Ford Police Interceptor Utility K9/Prisoner Transport System product page or our other K9 and Prisoner Transport Solutions.