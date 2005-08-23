Ray Allen Announces the Cruise Eze™ K-9 Vehicle Insert

Ray Allen has been designing K-9 training equipment for 57 years - no wonder that the K-9 transport unit designed by Ray Allen is the finest in the industry. Don’t accept something designed by a partition company - get a unit designed by the K-9 experts - the Ray Allen Cruise Eze™ K-9 Vehicle Insert.

Features of the Ray Allen Cruise Eze™ Insert:

Immediate Availability - no need to wait 6 to 8 weeks for delivery

Blackened visuals to reduced glare

Smooth interior to diminish the chance of K-9 injury

Guaranteed for 1 year - designed to last 10+ years

For more information, call (800) 444-0404 or visit www.rayallen.com