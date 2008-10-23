REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Setina Manufacturing Now Offers K-9 Kennels

October 23, 2008 09:59 AM
Protection for you, and your K-9 Partner too! Setina Manufacturing now offers K-9 Kennels. A complete system that protects the interior of the vehicle from claw marks, chewing, etc.

Features:

  • Compatible with Most Existing Setina Body Guard Partitions
  • High-Strength, Lightweight, Aluminum Construction
  • Installs Easily with No Holes to Drill
  • Removable Non-Skid Rubber Mat and Window Screens for Easy Cleaning
  • Helps Protect Interior from Scratches, Claw Marks, Chewing, etc.

  • For 1998-06 Crown Victoria & 2000-06 Tahoe

For more information contact Setina Manufacturing at www.setina.com or call 800-426-2627