

Protection for you, and your K-9 Partner too! Setina Manufacturing now offers K-9 Kennels. A complete system that protects the interior of the vehicle from claw marks, chewing, etc.

Features:

Compatible with Most Existing Setina Body Guard Partitions

High-Strength, Lightweight, Aluminum Construction

Installs Easily with No Holes to Drill

Removable Non-Skid Rubber Mat and Window Screens for Easy Cleaning

Helps Protect Interior from Scratches, Claw Marks, Chewing, etc.

For 1998-06 Crown Victoria & 2000-06 Tahoe

For more information contact Setina Manufacturing at www.setina.com or call 800-426-2627