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Setina Manufacturing

The designers and original patent holders of police vehicle partitions, is known for its high quality police vehicle equipment and manufacturing of innovative, customized parts. We are proud to be the leader in the industry for over 60 years. Setina offers an unmatched reputation for quality, a history of innovation, and a record of outstanding reliability. Setina set the standard in the industry - often copied, never equaled.
Address: 2926 Yelm Highway S.E
Zip Code: 98501
Location: OLYMPIA, Washington
Main Phone Number: 800-426-2627
Fleet Management
Prisoner Transport Partitions & Barriers K9 Products Fleet Storage Specialized Operations Firearm Storage & Racks Mounts and Docking Stations Vehicle Accessories Mobile Computers
FEATURED PRODUCTS
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SETINA Command Console
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SETINA K-9
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SETINA Ultimate K-9 II provides total K-9, prisoner, and cargo transport
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SETINA K-9 Full Containment Unit built exclusively for you and your partner
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SETINA Double T-Rail firearm mounting system provides maximum adjustability and flexibility.
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SETINA Winch Bumper PB450 with optimum front-end lighting
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SETINA Push Bumper built for maximum performance.
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SETINA Transport “Max” for Trucks and SUV’s
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SETINA SmartBelt auto-locks when buckled, alerts officer when unbuckled, FMVSS ready.
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SETINA Partitions and SmartBelt
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SETINA Vaultlock
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SETINA LED Lighted Push Bumpers
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SETINA Easy-Lift Cargo Deck
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SETINA Transport Seating
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SETINA Door Guards
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SETINA Rear Cargo Storage Solutions
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SETINA Window Barriers
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SETINA Blac-Rac Firearm Mount
ARTICLES
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Fleet
Setina rolls out new police console line nationally
September 30, 2026 06:45 PM
 · 
John Erich
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Vehicle Accessories
Setina Manufacturing: A legacy of law enforcement vehicle innovation
September 18, 2026 10:51 AM
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Vehicle Accessories
What fleet managers need to know about Setina’s next-generation vehicle console
September 17, 2026 06:30 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
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Fleet Management
Photo of the Week: Seattle PD puts officer feedback in the driver’s seat
July 16, 2026 05:35 PM
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Police Photographers
VIDEOS
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Setina Full K9 Insert
December 17, 2024 03:12 PM
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Setina Police Bike Rack - Deployment, Usage and Adjustability
December 17, 2024 03:10 PM
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After 60 Years - Setina Manufacturing Company
December 17, 2024 03:09 PM
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Setina Celebrates 60 Years
February 07, 2023 12:40 PM
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Setina Manufacturing introduces the Police Bike Rack
August 06, 2020 10:42 PM
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Setina Announces New Modular Trunk Tray Weapons System
June 23, 2015 06:19 PM
Setina Manufacturing Releases “New Side Curtain Airbag Panels”
March 26, 2015 05:29 PM
HOW TO BUY GUIDES
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Specialty Vehicles
How to buy specialty vehicles (eBook)
June 29, 2024 10:08 AM
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Firearm Storage & Racks
How to buy firearms storage (eBook)
June 29, 2024 08:29 AM
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Vehicle Accessories
How to buy vehicle equipment (eBook)
May 30, 2024 11:16 AM
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Firearms
Complete guide: How to buy firearms products
April 12, 2024 10:09 AM