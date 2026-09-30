Setina Manufacturing

The designers and original patent holders of police vehicle partitions, is known for its high quality police vehicle equipment and manufacturing of innovative, customized parts. We are proud to be the leader in the industry for over 60 years. Setina offers an unmatched reputation for quality, a history of innovation, and a record of outstanding reliability. Setina set the standard in the industry - often copied, never equaled.
Address: 2926 Yelm Highway S.E
Zip Code: 98501
Location: OLYMPIA, Washington
Main Phone Number: 800-426-2627
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