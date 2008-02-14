Monadnock® Introduces New Autolock® HG Baton

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.—Monadnock, part of the BAE Systems Products Group, announces today the addition of its new AutoLock HG baton to its line of baton products. Adding even more effective on-street performance to its popular AutoLock baton line, the AutoLock HG offers the traditional feel of a straight baton but in an advanced, expandable model.

Monadnock is a leading provider of high quality batons and accessories for the law enforcement community since 1958. With more than 40,000 certified Monadnock instructors worldwide that provide practical defense tactics to criminal justice professionals, Monadnock is committed to officer and public safety. Most Monadnock products carry a lifetime repair or replacement guarantee, and all are subjected to rigorous quality control testing before they are released.

With an increased diameter construction, the new AutoLock HG baton offers greater balance in the hand during use and features higher kinetic energy potential with its increased size and density – giving the more effective force.

The AutoLock HG, which employs the same engineered mechanisms as the AutoLock baton, combines the advantages of friction lock and positive lock technology, helping to ensure that the baton remains locked open while striking, blocking or jabbing. Closing at the push of a button, the AutoLock HG allows the shafts to slide back into the handle without having to strike the baton on the ground or other hard surface. The combination of this technology enables law enforcement and security personnel to open the baton passively or in a high-profile manner.

The AutoLock HG is available with either the Safety Tip®, eliminating sharp edges and decreasing the possibility of subject injury with its urethane tip, or the Power Safety Tip®, which is engineered to turn a subject’s pockets inside out while reducing the risk of the user getting stuck with sharp objects. The AutoLock HG is also available with a 3xT Lime-Green Tactical Targeting Tip designed to assist criminal justice professionals to clearly see the baton’s tip during training and demonstrations. The baton is available with smooth or fluted foam textured grips.

The AutoLock HG is available with an AutoLock Front Draw® Holder that allows 360 degrees of swivel capability and eight locking positions and is available in black chrome and bright nickel finishes.



For more information about Monadnock, please visit www.batons.com.

