The Sentry Baton from ASP is Designed for the Security Professional

ASP, one of the most respected names in law enforcement products, has announced its new Sentry Baton. The Sentry Series is designed for the security professional. It offers a moderately priced, quality baton that is an alternative to the ASP Friction Loc® 4140 expandables.

The distinctive Strike Force grip of the Sentry is complemented by 4130 steel shafts and a black nickel finish. 4130 high carbon steel is rated at 201,000 PSI tensile strength. The Sentry features an aluminum cap and aluminum base retaining clip.

The 60 durometer Santoprene handle of the Sentry Baton provides a firm grip under the most adverse conditions. Its function is identical to that of ASP 4140 Friction Loc Batons. The Sentry is designed to be compatible with the ASP BreakAway, Tactical Triad and Tactical Defender attachments. It can be carried in ASP Duty, Federal or SideBreak Scabbards. It will accept any of the ASP caps including the Leverage, Grip and lanyard caps.

The grip of the Sentry is undercoated with zinc. The cap is matte black anodized aluminum to provide extreme weather resistance. The Sentry is available in 16, 21 and 26 lengths.

About ASP

ASP has stood for innovative designs, flawless function and an unmatched standard of service for over 30 years. The firm’s passion for quality has set the standard in the profession. There is little room for error in the world of international law enforcement. ASP products deliver performance you can stake your life on.

Founded in 1976 by DR Kevin Parsons (PhD Police Management, Michigan State University), ASP has grown into the foremost supplier of Batons, Restraints, Training, OC products and LED lighting in the industry. Each year ASP donates almost $2 million in free training to the profession. This close relationship with those who use ASP products led to the designation as the firm “Protecting Those Who Protect.”