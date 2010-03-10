Combined Systems, Inc. Announces Exclusive Worldwide License Agreement for Non-Lethal LEDI Technology

Jamestown, PA - Combined Systems, Inc. (CSI) has announced an exclusive agreement with Optech Ventures, LLC to manufacture, market and distribute Optech’s patented Light Emitting Diode Incapacitator (“LEDI”) technology to military, public safety and homeland security markets worldwide. CSI plans to begin producing the LEDI handheld device for market launch in late 2010.

The LEDI is a light based non-lethal device utilizing high-powered, multi-colored LED clusters and complex optical concentrators producing a high level of optical disruption and disorientation in targeted subjects. LEDI was developed in close collaboration with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), and Technical Support Working Group (TSWG).

“LEDI is an expansion within the ‘CTS’ branded less-lethal product line. It’s an effective force option with the lowest risk of injury on the use of force continuum,” said Mr. Don Smith, Chief Executive Officer for CSI. “We are excited about the opportunity to offer this new break-through technology to the market.”



About Combined Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1981, Combined Systems, Inc. (CSI) is a leading manufacturer and marketer of tactical munitions, pyrotechnics, less-lethal crowd control devices and launching systems sold under the CTS and Penn Arms brand names supporting armed forces and law enforcement globally. CSI also delivers the highest quality hand grenade fuzes and rocket components in the market today. The Company’s well respected engineering capabilities have distinguished it within the industry providing each and every customer with products tailored to support their requirements and missions.

For more information, visit www.less-lethal.com.