First Takin’ the Ride Motorcycle Rally Sponsored by the TASER Foundation and the Untouchables Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club

Country Music Star Mark Wills to Perform Benefit Concert for Families of Fallen Officers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The TASER Foundation for Fallen Officers and the Untouchables Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club announced today that country music super star Mark Wills will perform a benefit concert on Saturday, March 25, 2006 at 7:00 PM at TASER International headquarters 17800 N. 85th Street in Scottsdale. The concert is part of Takin’ the Ride Motorcycle Rally Event March 24-26, 2006, which includes a special candlelight vigil in remembrance of fallen officers, community fair with over 45 vendors, motorcycle rally and poker run.

Mark Wills first hit the country charts in 1996 with Jacob’s Ladder, and soon followed with #1 hits like “I Do (Cherish You)”, “Don’t Laugh at Me,” and the smash hit “19 Something.” In addition to being a talented performer Mark is a sworn reserve deputy sheriff in Cherokee County, GA and is a proud supporter of law enforcement and the military.

Donations for Mark’s performance are $25 and available on line at www.TakingtheRide.com or www.TASERFoundation.org. Supporters of law enforcement can learn more about the weekend events, or register for the motorcycle ride and poker run on the site.

Other highlights of the event include:

Candlelight Memorial Service - Friday, March 24 6: 00 PM - Admission Free Community Fair - Saturday, March 25 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM - Admission Free Community Fair with motorcycle and law enforcement related Booths, Vendors, Kids Play Area, Auction, Music, Food Mark Wills Concert - Saturday, March 25 7:00 PM - Donations $25 Takin’ The Ride Motorcycle Rally and Poker Run - Sunday, March 26 - $25 per rider, $40 per couple poker run.

Established in November 2004, the TASER Foundation for Fallen Officers has distributed $860,000 to over 200 families in the United States and Canada. The TASER Foundation is unique as it is the only organization that provides benefits to families in the United States and Canada from federal, state, county, and local law enforcement organizations. In addition, its program is designed to fill the gap between an officer’s death and when pensions and other benefits begin. In most cases a grant request is processed within 24 hours of receipt.

Since TASER International bears the administration costs for the Foundation, 100% of all proceeds from the weekend event will go directly to the families of fallen officers.

About the TASER Foundation

The TASER Foundation’s mission is to honor the service and sacrifice of local and federal law enforcement officers in the United States and Canada lost in the line of duty by providing financial support to their families. For further information contact Gerry Anderson, Executive Director of the TASER Foundation at Gerry@TASER.com or call 602-326-6176. Visit the TASER Foundation website at www.TASERFoundation.org for facts and video.