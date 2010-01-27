Myers Enterprises, Inc. Introduces New Generation Wireless Stun-Cuff Magnum Plus with DataPort System

Myers Enterprises, Inc. has introduced it’s all new generation Wireless Stun-Cuff Magnum Plus with DataPort System. The DataPort System retains each firing Date, Time and Duration. The DataPort System information is downloaded onto your computer. The DataPort is located inside the Stun-Cuff’s casing to keep the device water tight and prevent tampering.

About Stun-Cuff

Todays criminal is hardened, desperate and more dangerous than ever. They endanger everyone they come in contact with; law enforcement, judges and civilians. They are out of control! During trial prisoner shackling has been found unconstitutional for fear prisoners may appear guilty before a jury. On the other hand, you can’t allow a murder suspect freedom in the courts, filled with innocent bystanders where they may attempt to break free. All too frequently we hear disturbing reports of prisoner escapes. Whether taking a prisoner for a doctor visit, transporting them for trial, interrogations or dealing with a prisoner that is under the influence. They must be controlled. Myers Enterprises, Inc. is committed to prisoner compliancy and officer safety. For more information, visit www.stun-cuff.com.