WRAP Technologies announces 2 new international orders

TEMPE, Ariz. — WRAP Technologies, Inc., a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, announced today two new international orders for BolaWRAP products and accessories.

WRAP received a new international order for 270 BolaWRAP devices and accessories, as the Company builds its global presence to 37 countries. Separately, WRAP also received a reorder for 300 BolaWRAP devices plus accessories.

“Just as many domestic police departments are recognizing the value of BolaWRAP, increasing interest in our products outside the U.S. demonstrates the need for our safety technologies,” said Tom Smith, CEO and President of WRAP. “International business interest and activity continues despite ongoing international travel restrictions due to COVID. I am very pleased by the way the WRAP team has adapted to support our international distributors and customers during this challenging period.”

The orders were received in Q1. Some of the product shipped during Q1, and the balance is expected to ship during Q2.

About WRAP Technologies

WRAP Technologies is a global leader in innovating public safety technologies and services that deliver advanced solutions focused on avoiding escalation. The BolaWRAP Remote Restraint device, WRAP’s first product, is a patented, hand-held device that discharges a Kevlar tether to temporarily restrain from a safe distance. Through many field uses and growing adoption by agencies across the globe, BolaWRAP is proving to be an effective tool to safely detain persons without injury. WRAP Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is an immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform designed to empower first responders with the necessary knowledge to perform in the field. WRAP’s headquarters are located in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.