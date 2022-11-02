Wrap Technologies, Inc. announces release date for second quarter 2022 results

Tempe, Arizona – Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) (the “Company”), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, today announced that it will hold a Zoom video webcast on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Financial and operational results will be issued in a press release shortly after the market closes that same day.

The call will be hosted by Wrap CEO, TJ Kennedy, President, Kevin Mullins, CFO, Chris DeAlmeida, and VP of Investor Relations, Paul Manley.

Date: Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

WEBCAST LINK: Link to Wrap webcast

Please join the webcast 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. Participants may also access the live webcast by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at wrap.com/investors. A recording of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website.

About Wrap

Wrap Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services. Wrap develops creative solutions to complex issues and empowers public safety officials to protect and serve their communities through its portfolio of advanced technology and training solutions.

Wrap’s BolaWrap® Remote Restraint device is a patented, hand-held pre-escalation and apprehension tool that discharges a Kevlar® tether to temporarily restrain uncooperative suspects and persons in crisis from a distance. Through its many field uses and growing adoption by agencies across the globe, BolaWrap is proving to be an effective tool to help law enforcement safely detain persons without injury or the need to use higher levels of force.

Wrap Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field.

Wrap’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.