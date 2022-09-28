Ala. sheriff’s office acquires automated CPR device

By Ashley Silver

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office recently acquired new equipment to help save individuals experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.

According to WBRC News, The Jefferson County Association of Fire Departments and the Jefferson County Commission provided grant funding to purchase the Lucas Chest Compression System from Stryker.

According to the manufacturer, the LUCAS device helps alleviate fatigue during the delivery of CPR.

Sheriff Mark Pettway told WBRC News that the new addition will help officers facilitate live-saving measures as they wait for an ambulance to arrive.

“We’re first responders,” Sheriff Pettway said. “We get on the scene, we’re able to help those whose life is in crisis.”

The sheriff’s office also received AEDs, autism kits that help the non-verbal community communicate more effectively with officers, and Narcan.

Sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) is among the leading causes of death in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 250,000 people die each year.

RELATED: How to buy automated external defibrillators