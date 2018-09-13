Video: Fla. officers provide lifesaving CPR and AED care

OCALA, Fla. — On Tuesday, September 4, 2018, Officer Joshua Warner and Trainee Officer Shelby O’Grady responded to a call for help on the southbound shoulder of I-75. The quickest route from their location required that they travel north on the southbound ramp. With lights and sirens on, the team made their way to the scene and immediately began providing CPR and AED care to John (remaining anonymous), who was experiencing cardiac arrest. Fortunately, caring bystanders pulled over and had already started CPR prior to their arrival.

“I couldn’t have saved him without the help of my trainee and had it not been for the bystanders who started CPR before we arrived, I don’t think what we did would have mattered,” said Officer Warner. “This was a team effort.”

Ocala Fire Rescue arrived quickly, continued CPR, and transported John to a local hospital. He is now out of surgery and his family is in Ocala, by his side. John’s son-in-law asked that we share the following message.

“On behalf of our entire family, we are so thankful for the intervention of everyone involved on the side of I-75 that day. We send a heartfelt thank you. Without their help, our loved one wouldn’t be here today.”

Body Camera video is available for download on the Ocala Police Department Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/OcalaPoliceDepartment/videos/654330455017199/