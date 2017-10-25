MSAB builds out Mobile Forensic Ecosystem to create networks of linked tools

New Additions to the Ecosystem Empower Law Enforcement Users to Keep Pace with Changing Needs and Trends

MSAB, the global leader in mobile forensics solutions, today announced the expansion of its Mobile Forensic Ecosystem solution with the addition of one new product and significant improvements to three existing products. These new products and enhancements will give law enforcement agencies new capabilities to:

• Quickly extract and analyze data from mobile devices;

• Transmit data to a forensic lab or headquarters location for analysis;

• Check phone data for matches with criminal or terror watch lists of suspects, and

• Assist investigators focusing on crimes against children.

Until recently, most tools for mobile forensics were stand-alone computers with specialized software that enabled the extraction and analysis of data from cell phones and other mobile devices. Now, by networking forensic tools together and adding additional capabilities, MSAB is enabling police investigators and analysts to achieve a number of advantages, including:

• Data and evidence mobility - Instantly move extracted mobile device data from a field location to a central office or headquarters for analysis by investigators and analysts;

• Advanced watch listing - Use watch lists of suspected criminals and/or terrorists and quickly check a suspect’s mobile phone seized in the field against those lists, which are updated regularly;

• Image recognition - Automatically sort downloaded images into categories like weapons, drugs, people, etc. for faster analysis and investigation;

• Interoperability with Project VIC - Analyze images against the Project VIC database to speed the discovery and categorization of images associated with crimes against children without investigators having to view those images; and

• Advanced hex carving and reconstruction - Use a new advanced hex-carving forensic tool, XAMN Elements, designed to help forensic experts reconstruct relevant digital evidence in the toughest cases.

These capabilities are now available in XEC Director, MSAB Kiosk 7.5, and XAMN Spotlight 3.0 as well as the new XAMN Elements.

“When we announced the MSAB Ecosystem in 2016, we said we were committed to evolving our products to address the rapidly changing developments in the mobile forensic market. These include the increasing volumes of data and devices needing to be examined, the rapid changes in mobile phones, and the pressure on law enforcement agencies to do things faster in spite of limited resources.” said Joel Bollö, MSAB CEO. “This demonstrates that we are delivering on our promises.” “Many law enforcement agencies are dealing with a growing backlog of digital evidence and an explosion in the number of devices and apps in use,” Bollö said.

“The Ecosystem lets users seamlessly share data extracted from devices in an investigation, advancing the speed and efficiency of their efforts,” Bollö said. “As criminal enterprises become more sophisticated in their use of the Internet of Things, encryption and new apps, law enforcement agencies must keep pace by using cutting-edge tools that help to level the playing field and win the day.”

