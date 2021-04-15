908 Devices awarded multi-year $25M purchase order to enable the U.S. Army

BOSTON — 908 Devices Inc., a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today announced the receipt of a multi-year $25M purchase order from the U.S. Army Program Manager for Close Combat Systems. The company will supply more than 350 additional MX908 trace-level detection devices to the U.S. Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Render Safe Sets, Kits & Outfits (RS SKO) program over the next two years.

“The MX908 will provide the U.S. Army the ability to detect and identify a range of chemical threat materials quick and safely at the point of need.” said John Kenneweg, Vice President of Government at 908 Devices. “We are excited that our high-pressure mass spectrometry (HPMS) technology was selected by the Department of Defense for this large enterprise program and look forward to enabling their users to safely accomplish their missions.”

Utilized by responders conducting response operations around the world, the MX908’s high sensitivity and selectivity delivers real-time actionable intelligence in seconds. The MX908 is one of ten different capabilities provided in this new program, and will enable detection and identification of priority drugs, chemical agents, and trace explosives with the company’s proprietary HPMS device. 908 Devices will support the program through 2025 as part of the contractual commitments.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices is setting off a revolution in how chemical analysis gets done. We offer point-of-need chemical and biomolecular analysis devices ranging from rugged, handheld chemical detection tools to compact, tiny footprint analyzers and fast separation devices. These purpose-built and user-centric devices serve the life science, field forensics and other applied markets. 908 Devices is headquartered in the heart of Boston where we research, design and manufacture innovative products based on high-pressure mass spectrometryTM (HPMS) and microfluidic separation technology. For more information, visit 908devices.com.