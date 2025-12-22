REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
908 Devices is revolutionizing chemical analysis with its simple handheld devices for vital health, safety and defense tech applications, addressing the fentanyl and illicit drug crisis, toxic carcinogen exposure, and global security threats. First responders use our devices to rapidly and accurately detect, identify, and monitor thousands of chemical hazards, in any form, bulk or trace, at the point of need. For more information visit 908devices.com.

If you are interested in grant eligible products, please visit our Narcotics Identification Grant Assistance Program page for more information.
Address: 44 3rd Avenue, Burlington, MA 01803
Main Phone Number: 857.254.1500
Contact email: info@908devices.com
FEATURED PRODUCTS
VipIR
MX908 Mission Modes
MX908
MX908 Drug Hunter
GRANT ELIGIBLE PRODUCTS
MX908 - Drug Hunter
MX908
MX908
MX908
MX908 Mission Modes
MX908 Drug Hunter
ARTICLES
holding a shield hud with dollar icon symbolizing insurance and retirement planning for future.
On-demand webinar: Decoding FY26 changes to public safety grants
December 22, 2025 11:30 AM
54551048402_ef1a68bbc5_c.jpg
Narcotics Identification
The impact of drug case delays on officer morale
November 17, 2025 02:38 PM
908 devices.png
Narcotics Identification
Up close: 908 Devices brings lab-grade drug identification to the field
October 27, 2025 05:11 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
Drug Stock.png
Drug Interdiction / Narcotics
The emerging threat of nitazenes in the synthetic opioid crisis (white paper)
April 28, 2025 01:59 PM
VIDEOS
poster.jpg
Narcotics Identification
Street Fentanyl Case Study
January 11, 2024 11:35 AM
poster.jpg
Chemical Detection
2021 12 Trio Testimonial
January 11, 2024 10:40 AM
poster.jpg
Chemical Detection
MX908 Aero
January 11, 2024 10:40 AM
poster.jpg
Chemical Detection
MX908 Product Video
January 11, 2024 10:39 AM
ANNOUNCEMENTS
908 devices
Narcotics Identification
908 Devices enhances MX908 usability and adds new drug targets
February 19, 2026 02:56 PM
Image-2025-07-08 11_31_14.png
Chemical Detection
908 Devices launches VipIR, a 3-in-1 handheld analyzer for field-based chemical identification of unknown bulk substances
July 09, 2025 05:37 PM
FR1 Affiliate images - 2025-06-10T140308.870.jpg
Chemical Detection
Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments adds 908 Devices’ XplorIR to its hazmat response toolkit
June 10, 2025 02:19 PM
908 devices
Narcotics Identification
908 Devices receives $2M order from the Texas Department of Public Safety for drug detection and mitigation
April 25, 2025 04:48 PM
HOW TO BUY GUIDES
p1-fentanyl.png
Fentanyl Protection
How to buy fentanyl protection and detection products (eBook)
June 24, 2024 10:21 PM
Safety.png
Personal Protective Equipment
Complete guide: How to buy safety products
April 12, 2024 10:31 AM