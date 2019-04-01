908 Devices launches Drug Hunter Mission Mode to combat fentanyl and high priority drugs

New capability is one of three mission modes released with MX908 software update that offers enhanced operational performance for critical response missions

BOSTON – 908 Devices, a pioneer of analytical devices for chemical and biomolecule analysis, today announced a new software update for MX908™, which includes the introduction of a new mission mode – Drug Hunter. This mode unlocks additional resolving power from the devices existing hardware to dramatically upgrade selectivity, which provides first responders with optimal detection and identification capabilities for a subset of the MX908’s target list, including a broad range of fentanyls, opioids, and amphetamines. In addition to the Drug Hunter mode, the software update includes two new additional modes – Chemical Warfare Hunter and the Explosive Hunter – which provides enhanced performance for those missions.

As synthetic opioids — primarily fentanyl and its analogues – continue to pose a growing threat, first responders are increasingly turning to chemical detection devices to combat the problem. However, currently deployed devices have their limitations, as many lack sensitivity and require high concentration bulk samples for testing along with extensive libraries to accurately detect fentanyl compounds. Harnessing the power of 908 Devices’ patented and award-winning high-pressure mass spectrometryTM (HPMS) technology, this product update enables MX908 to selectively detect and identify low-concentration street-drugs in the real world.

“In the past 10 years, we’ve seen a stark pivot in how fentanyl is being used. What was originally

developed to help cancer patients combat pain is now being mixed into drugs such as heroin and

cocaine, often unbeknownst to the buyer, for a cheaper sale,” said Dr. Christina Baxter, CEO of

Emergency Response Tips, LLC and former Program Manager for the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives (CBRNE) subgroup at the Technical Support Working Group (TSWG). “As this problem has grown into an epidemic, new and innovative technologies will be instrumental in protecting first responders and communities from these threats and fighting this battle head on.”

Leveraging MX908, first responders can now detect fentanyl at trace-level. Recent independent lab testing demonstrates that MX908 can accurately detect substances with purity levels that are as low as 1 percent concentration, whereas other devices can only be leveraged on substances with a 5-10 percent concentration. This capability allows responders to detect a variety of fentanyl analogs, ranging from traditional fentanyl to carfentanyl, which is 10,000 times more powerful than morphine.

“When we first deployed MX908 last June, our goal was to continue to evolve its threat list to address the chemical dangers currently fueling community epidemics, public safety concerns, and military response,” said John Kenneweg, Vice President, 908 Devices. “Six months after launch, we are proud to introduce this update to addresses the fentanyl epidemic. The Drug Hunter mode transforms MX908 into a more sensitive and selective device, allowing us to help combat the threats that plague our communities.”

To learn more about or purchase MX908, visit: 908devices.com/fentanyl or email

MX908@908devices.com.

at https://www.linkedin.com/company/908devices.

About MX908 and New Mission Modes

MX908 leverages 908 Devices patented and award-winning high-pressure mass spectrometry (HPMS) to deliver dramatically enhanced sensitivity and broader threat category coverage. This second-generation tool increases mission support with unmatched flexibility and detection power for elite responders in chemical, explosive, and high priority toxic industrial chemical (TIC) scenarios. Designed for true tracelevel detection and identification for a variety of CBRNE and HAZMAT response missions, MX908 lightens the overall technology burden by obsoleting other less selective technologies from the response mission. New MX908 Mission Modes enhance performance using specialized software configurations to optimize operational performance of existing hardware for mission objectives.

Drug Hunter: is a mission mode for the detection of drugs and pharmaceutical-based agents (PBAs) such as fentanyl and fentanyl-analogues, along with other high priority drugs-of-abuse.

Explosives Hunter: is a mission mode for the detection of priority threats from military and commercial grade explosives, to home-made energetics and relevant precursors.

CWA Hunter: is a mission mode for the detection of priority chemical warfare agents, including real time vapor quantification.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices is democratizing chemical analysis by way of mass spectrometry, offering point-of-need chemical analysis and biomolecule analysis devices ranging from rugged, handheld chemical detection tools to compact, tiny footprint analyzers and fast separation devices. These purpose-built and user-centric devices serve a range of industries, including safety & security, life sciences, cannabis, hydrocarbon processing, and other applied markets. 908 Devices is headquartered in the heart of Boston where they research, design and manufacture innovative products based on high-pressure mass spectrometryTM (HPMS) and microfluidic separation technology. For more information, visit http://908devices.com/.