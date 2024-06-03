Young takes on east coast government sales

PRESS RELEASE

FRANKLINTON, N.C. – Fluid Watercraft takes great pride in welcoming a former marine patrol agent as the newest member of the team as he takes on government sales management for the U.S. Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.

Blake Young of Eastern North Carolina served as a police officer, deputy sheriff, and maritime law enforcement agent developing a wealth of criminal justice experience. He started his career as one of the youngest North Carolina Criminal Justice Academy candidates to earn his state law enforcement certification.

During his LEO career, Young earned his tactical boat operator and boat crew member certifications from the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators. He has also earned the Urban Search and Rescue Orientation-Deployment certification from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, along with multiple maritime security certifications from the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Institute.

“I deeply understand the critical role that quality vessels and equipment play in safeguarding our communities. By relying on top-tier vessels and equipment, we fortify our ability to effectively respond to emergent situations and uphold the integrity of maritime law and search operations.”

After more than 15 years of experience in public safety and 10 of them in law enforcement, Young decided he could continue serving the professional law enforcement community by joining Fluid Watercraft and use his considerable skills and credentials to help state, local, and federal maritime security agencies cultivate their maritime security fleets.

The combination of Young’s professional insights and experience with Fluid Watercraft’s innovative patrol and search and rescue rigid hull, inflatable boats, offers law enforcement agencies access to cutting-edge technology and equipment specifically designed to support law enforcement and first responders’ entire spectrum of mission possibilities.

Young takes responsibility for Fluid Watercraft’s U.S. Northeast and Mid-Atlantic sales region that covers the state of Maine all the way down to Georgia. His focus will be on working with federal, state, and local community first responders and LEO agencies to match their needs with vessels such as the Patrol Cabin 29, a 28-foot, 11-inch patrol boat or the Search and Rescue 23, a 23-foot, seven-and-a-half-inch long SAR vessel.

“I see this transition as an opportunity to continue serving communities in a different capacity, providing vital equipment to agencies to safeguard their communities.” said Young.

Blake can be reached via the Fluid Watercraft website, at 919-302-1041, or at Blake@FluidBoats.com.

About Fluid Watercraft

We are a commercial rigid inflatable boat building company based in North America. With decades of experience in manufacturing, our expert team of designers and engineers use heavy-duty fiberglass hulls with military-grade ORCA Hypalon tubes to build reliable and safe rigid-hull inflatable tube boats for law enforcement, commercial, space industry and military use.

