MSAB & URSA Inc. partner on drone forensic technology

Partnership unites two leading companies, enhancing and expanding drone forensic capabilities globally

STOCKHOLM — MSAB, the global leader in mobile forensics solutions, today announced that the company has partnered with URSA Inc., expanding tremendously on its’ drone forensic capabilities.

URSA’s Idetic™ Unmanned tools are designed to collect, integrate, analyze, and present UAV related data. The company provides the most accurate understanding of drone telemetry data and metadata to support academic, law enforcement, insurance, and intelligence investigations in the rapidly evolving unmanned vehicle and robotics ecosystem.

David Kovar, CTO and co-founder of URSA is recognized as a leading expert on drone forensics. He serves as a subject matter expert and consultant to MSAB, supporting the companies development of expanded drone forensics capabilities. MSAB’s industry leading Mobile Forensic Ecosystem has set the standard for investigators in their efforts to quickly extract and analyze data from mobile devices, including drones. In particular, its’ leading products, XRY and XAMN enable users to extract data from mobile devices and serves as an analytical tool for visualizing, searching and analyzing that data.

XRY now supports extraction of data from a number of popular drone models, allowing investigators to see flight path data and other data that can assist their investigations and enforcement activities involving illegal drones.

“The use of drones for illegal activities has grown tremendously over the last several years,” said Joel Bollö, MSAB CEO. “From smuggling contraband into prisons to flying drugs across international borders, criminal enterprises are becoming more sophisticated and adept in their use of this technology. Our partnership with URSA will provide law enforcement with the tools they need to combat these growing incidents.”

Mr. Bollö and Mr. Kovar recently co-authored an editorial with Digital Forensic Magazine on the challenges and opportunities investigators now face with UAV’s. To read and download the complete article, click here.

About URSA Inc.:

URSA Inc. developed the Idetic™ analytics suite to serve the needs of its key markets: military, law enforcement and corporate infrastructure owners. URSA’s forensic services are being used by the Federal Aviation Administration, Customs & Border Protection and several local and state law enforcement agencies in the U.S. URSA is backed by Techstars and is in their Techstars ’18 Autonomous backed by the U.S. Air Force program. David Kovar is a frequent speaker at Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) industry events, has presented to INTERPOL, HTCIA, SANS, and is regularly quoted by business publications.

About MSAB:

MSAB is a pioneer in forensic technology for mobile device examination. With offices worldwide and our products in use in more than 120 countries, we have a global reach. The company has been involved with mobile communications since 1984, with a singular focus on the forensic recovery and analysis of data from mobile devices since 2003.