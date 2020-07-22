First Arriving partners with iSpyFire to bring new alerting capabilities to first responders through its digital dashboards

New integration can improve response times with pre-alert crew notifications.

RICHMOND, Va. — First Arriving, a leader in providing technology and marketing services for fire, EMS and law enforcement agencies and iSpyFire, a leading provider of real-time incident data, information and details for first responders, today announced the integration of iSpyFire’s alerting capabilities into First Arriving’s Digital Dashboards. The new integration allows a pre-alert to display, alerting crews when they could potentially be dispatched.

Features of First Arriving’s integration with iSpyFire include:

Displaying a Pre-Alert when call comes in: Pre-Alert is displayed on the screen to notify crews Nature of call is displayed Address is displayed



When units are assigned, dashboard is updated to show: Nature of Call Address Units dispatched Details Map options: Map with path Static or 360 Google Streetview Overhead map with hydrant locations



“Giving first responders the tools they need when they need them is invaluable,” said Dave Iannone, CEO, First Arriving. “Adding iSpyFire to our Digital Dashboards helps crews reduce response times and improve efficiency.”

For a full list of iSpyFire integrations, visit: www.firstarriving.com/integrations/ispyfire/

“It is always about helping first responder help people,” said Matt Sousley, CTO, iSpyFire, Inc. “Combining First Arriving Dashboards with iSpyFire does exactly that, by supplying pre-alert information to responders before the tones go off allows them to get a big picture view of the incident before they even leave the station.”

First Arriving’s Digital Dashboard systems service fire departments, EMS, law enforcement, courts and local governments. From small volunteer departments to some of the nation’s largest public safety agencies, First Arriving’s Dashboards now serve departments in more than 30 states coast-to-coast. To learn more about First Arriving’s Digital Dashboards, visit: www.firstarriving.com/dashboards.

First Arriving’s Digital Dashboards provide full integration with a growing network of more than 50 leading third party technology platforms and service providers. For a full list of First Arriving’s Digital Dashboard integrations and features, visit: https://www.firstarriving.com/integrations.

About iSpyFire

Helping first responders help people! The unsung hero for all emergency needs. Providing real-time incident data, information and details for first responders. iSpyFire provides flexible technology for all emergency related agencies including fire, police, EMS and more. We stream live incident information directly from your dispatch center to mobile devices, web browsers and even Alexa devices for triggering station and home automation. We are a family-run business dedicated to protecting families and communities. To learn more, visit www.ispyfire.com.

About First Arriving

First Arriving is a leading technology and marketing company specializing in fire, EMS, law enforcement and local government. We provide innovative solutions, including digital signage, websites, video production and recruitment marketing that transform and engage. Our clients include renowned public safety brands, departments and agencies of all sizes, associations and nonprofits. First Arriving is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, and serves clients nationwide. For more information, visit www.firstarriving.com.