GeoComm Participates in NENA’s ICE3 Event

St. Cloud, MN: GeoComm participated in NENA ICE3, held in Bryan, Texas the week of November 29, 2010. The focus of the event was location information which is one of the most critical data elements in the operation of Next Generation 9-1-1 for call routing. The 13 companies involved evaluated multi-vendor interaction between the following functional elements:

• Emergency Call Routing Functions (ECRF)

• Emergency Services Routing Proxies (ESRP)

• Location Information Servers (LIS)

The testing explored a greater detail of specification called for in the requirements in variety of different “real world” situations focusing on location and associated uses. More information can be found at http://www.nena.org/ng9-1-1/ICE.

GeoComm provided two ECRF/LVF servers for the event, one running remotely in a GeoComm data center and another installed locally at the event. Leading up to the event, GeoComm participated on the ICE3 core planning committee. Prior to the event, GeoComm generated the geodetic location objects used during ICE3 for test scenarios for all of the ICE3 vendors. The location objects included a wide range of point, polygon, circle, ellipse, and arcband shapes that were either wholly contained in a single PSAP service area boundary or that intersected multiple service area boundaries in certain ways to facilitate various test case scenarios. These shapes simulated different location scenarios for mobile devices attempting to contact 9-1-1.

“GeoComm was pleased to play an active role in the planning and completion of this recent NENA Industry Collaboration Event. It was enjoyable to see representatives for NENA collaborating with vendors on the testing and interoperability of various technologies, a first-hand look at diverse systems and organizations working together. The recent ICE3 event was another step forward in the process of validating these important emerging NG9-1-1 standards. GeoComm’s ongoing support of NENA’s efforts in developing open standards remains consistent with our mission to provide state of the art communications and geographic information systems technology solutions for the public safety 9-1-1 community,” Tim Torres, GeoComm Director of Strategic Alliances stated.

