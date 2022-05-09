Durabook Americas Appoints Ben Baum Vice President of Sales in Leadership Team Expansion

Brings History of Success in Building and Creating New Sales Channels as well as Working with and Maximizing Distributor Relationships in the Rugged Mobility Space

FREMONT, Calif., -- Durabook, the global rugged mobile solutions brand owned by Twinhead International Corporation, announced today that it has appointed Ben Baum as Vice President of Sales focusing on commercial sales for Durabook Americas. In this role, Baum will lead Durabook Americas’ sales and business development for its rugged mobile product solutions and services.

With a sole focus on the rugged technology sector, Baum has spent over a decade at Panasonic building and growing new sales channels and verticals. Being an experienced and successful sales executive with a deep understanding of go-to-market strategies, Baum brings a unique and diverse skillset to guide the Durabook Americas team to future success.

“We are thrilled to have an individual with such an outstanding track record of success join us at this pivotal moment,” commented Sasha Wang, president of Durabook Americas. “Baum’s duties will include overseeing all sales activities for the commercial sectors of North and South America. In addition, his expertise in engaging with our key verticals brings a new leadership perspective to the team. I’m confident he will also help partners drive revenue, increase profit margins, and offer value-added services to untapped markets.”

“Durabook’s most important competitive advantage today is product availability,” said Ben Baum. “This is a key strategic advantage that we alone enjoy in our rugged computing space. Due to global challenges in the key supply-chain components, many of today’s rugged players have long lead times taking as much as six to nine months to ship their products. In contrast, Durabook owns its entire R&D and production facilities in Taiwan and has effectively managed its supply chain for stability, ensuring faster delivery for our clients – even when customization is required. This is a huge benefit for our distributors, reseller partners, and customers.”

With the addition of Baum, Durabook will provide even more services and comprehensive communication. It is the mission of Durabook to bring together decades of rugged experience, exceptional hardware solutions, fast delivery, and industry-leading flexible services to enable our customers success.