Durabook Americas is honored with Gold and Bronze Stevie® 2023 American Business Awards

FREMONT, Calif. - Durabook Americas, an innovator in purpose-built, rugged mobile computing solutions, today announced it was named the winner of two prestigious Stevie® Awards in The 21st Annual American Business Awards® (ABA), including a Gold in the Business Technology - Other category for the Durabook R8 Fully Rugged Tablet, and a Bronze in the Customer Service Department of the Year category for Durabook Americas Service and Technical Support Department.

ABA Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 230 professionals worldwide who participated in the judging process. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes across virtually every industry were submitted for consideration in a wide range of categories.

“It is quite an honor to have achieved recognition in these two categories amidst thousands of nominations,” said Sasha Wang, President, Durabook Americas. “We are grateful to the panel of Stevie American Business Award judges for their discernment and recommendation. Our appreciation goes to our highly qualified employees, our innovative customers, and trusted partners.”

Awarded Gold in the Business Technology - Other category, the Durabook R8 Fully Rugged Tablet is the world’s first fanless 8” fully rugged tablet featuring 12th generation Intel® Core™ processors for exceptionally powerful user performance. The R8 Rugged Tablet is designed to meet the increasing demands of field service workers operating across some of the most demanding sectors, including manufacturing, transportation, logistics, oil and gas, field services and utility industries, as well as law enforcement departments and government agencies. These users often require both high performance and the convenience of portability, which are typically conflicting needs.

One ABA judge commented, “The Durabook R8 Fully Rugged Tablet seems like an innovative and useful product that meets the needs of field service workers who require high performance and portability. The product’s specifications are impressive, with its fanless design and 12th generation Intel processors offering exceptional computing power and reliability, and its rugged features and certifications making it durable in harsh environments. Additionally, its expansion options, connectivity features, and long battery life provide additional value for users.”

In the Customer Service Department of the Year category, a Bronze was awarded for Durabook Americas’ Service and Technical Support Department. Innovative and effective customer support is a critical element of business for Durabook Americas, and it is committed to providing assured three-day turnaround time and advanced engineering support. Durabook Americas’ dedicated team of experienced, certified technicians and the stock of high-availability service parts enable the company to provide comprehensive service and repair offerings to major markets across North America. In June of 2022, Durabook Americas announced it expanded its renowned customer-service department with a new Service and Tech Support Center, located in Fremont, California.

According to one of the ABA 2023 judges, “A tremendous amount of experience at Durabook that translates into a high level of customer service.” Another judge noted “Great examples of service excellence from the metrics you shared. I appreciated hearing some of the details that have led to these achievements including your experienced teams of support engineering and comprehensive parts stock.”

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 13.

“It is very gratifying for us to be able to recognize the achievements of such a wide variety of organizations, teams, and individuals in the 21st ABAs, and we look forward to bringing them together in New York on June 13 to celebrate with them,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

About Durabook Americas

Durabook Americas is an innovator in purpose-built, rugged computing solutions. The company leverages the field experience of client-partners throughout the U.S. Armed Forces, public safety agencies and field service organizations to deliver reliable, cost-effective, and customizable solutions. Durabook Americas, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California, and is the North American subsidiary of Twinhead International Corporation, a leading manufacturer and customizer of rugged computing solutions for more than 30 years, including the globally acclaimed Durabook brand. For more information on Durabook Americas, Inc., visit the website.