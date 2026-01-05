Durabook Americas Inc

Durabook is the rugged mobile computing brand of Taiwan-based Twinhead International Corporation, a manufacturer with more than 40 years of computing expertise and a U.S. operation headquartered in Fremont, California. Durabook provides rugged laptops, rugged tablets and mobile computers designed for law enforcement and public safety operations.
From police vehicle computer and mobile data terminal workflows to patrol, investigations, traffic enforcement and command operations, Durabook devices provide reliable access to CAD, RMS, digital evidence, reporting and other mission-critical applications. Configurable designs, security capabilities and responsive U.S.-based support help police agencies improve device uptime, support field productivity and manage technology throughout its operational lifecycle.
Explore Durabook rugged computers for law enforcement at www.durabook.com/us
From police vehicle computer and mobile data terminal workflows to patrol, investigations, traffic enforcement and command operations, Durabook devices provide reliable access to CAD, RMS, digital evidence, reporting and other mission-critical applications. Configurable designs, security capabilities and responsive U.S.-based support help police agencies improve device uptime, support field productivity and manage technology throughout its operational lifecycle.
Explore Durabook rugged computers for law enforcement at www.durabook.com/us
Address: 48329 Fremont Blvd
Zip Code: 94538
Location: FREMONT, California
Main Phone Number: 510-492-0828
Contact email: sales@durabookamericas.com