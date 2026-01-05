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Durabook Americas Inc

Durabook is the rugged mobile computing brand of Taiwan-based Twinhead International Corporation, a manufacturer with more than 40 years of computing expertise and a U.S. operation headquartered in Fremont, California. Durabook provides rugged laptops, rugged tablets and mobile computers designed for law enforcement and public safety operations.

From police vehicle computer and mobile data terminal workflows to patrol, investigations, traffic enforcement and command operations, Durabook devices provide reliable access to CAD, RMS, digital evidence, reporting and other mission-critical applications. Configurable designs, security capabilities and responsive U.S.-based support help police agencies improve device uptime, support field productivity and manage technology throughout its operational lifecycle.

Explore Durabook rugged computers for law enforcement at www.durabook.com/us
Address: 48329 Fremont Blvd
Zip Code: 94538
Location: FREMONT, California
Main Phone Number: 510-492-0828
Contact email: sales@durabookamericas.com
Mobile Computers
FEATURED PRODUCTS
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Durabook 14” Fully Rugged Workstation Z14I-HG
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Durabook 10" Fully Rugged Tablet R10
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Durabook 8" Fully Rugged Tablet R8
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Durabook 14” Fully Rugged Laptop Z14I
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Durabook 11” Fully Rugged Tablet U11
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Durabook 14” Semi-Rugged Laptop S14I
ARTICLES
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Mobile Computers
Company spotlight: Durabook laptops, tablets built to withstand a variety of challenges
January 05, 2026 11:37 AM
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Hot patrol cars, PIT maneuvers and rugged computers: Policing in Newnan, Georgia
March 31, 2025 02:59 PM
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Durabook announces Windows 11 secured-core PCs in its mobile rugged computing portfolio
November 21, 2023 05:29 PM
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3 ways rugged laptops improve law enforcement efficiency
September 01, 2022 02:07 PM
ANNOUNCEMENTS
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Mobile Computers
Durabook Announces ‘Vanguard Partner Program’ Enrichment to Channel Partners Program
July 22, 2026 04:21 PM
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Mobile Computers
Durabook announces Z14I-HG rugged mobile workstation, the world’s first AI-ready fully rugged mobile workstation delivering AI performance up to 682 TOPS
April 01, 2026 08:47 AM
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Mobile Computers
Durabook announces all-new R10 Copilot+ PC rugged tablet
October 31, 2025 09:36 AM
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Mobile Computers
Durabook introduces the GC-R8, a versatile, rugged ground control station for UAV operations
October 01, 2025 09:29 AM
HOW TO BUY GUIDES
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Mobile Computers
How to buy mobile computers (eBook)
June 24, 2024 10:09 PM
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Complete guide: How to buy field operations products
April 23, 2024 04:08 PM