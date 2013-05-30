GammaTech Rugged Durabook TA10 Tablet Now Available for Industrial and Field Applications

Ruggedness, Durability, and Enhanced Mobility Make the Durabook TA10 the Perfect Solution for Virtually Any Challenging or Remote Environment

Fremont, CA – GammaTech Computer Corp., a major international manufacturer and supplier of innovative notebook and tablet computers, announces that its latest Durabook high-end, rugged tablet, designed and engineered for demanding industrial and field applications, is now available. With its unique ruggedness, toughness, and durability, the Durabook model TA10 makes perfect sense for any worker whose job takes place in what can best be described as challenging or remote environments, whether indoors or out.

“Our latest industrial-strength tablet not only withstands the harshest elements, but also is loaded with features that make it the ideal unit for both industrial workers inside a building as well as workers out in the field,” commented Jen Chen, GammaTech president. “Features such as an ultra-high brightness 10.4” LCD display with LED backlight, resistive multi-touch panel with tempered glass, sunlight-readable panel, digitizer with active stylus, Bluetooth and WiFi wireless connectivity, and an optional internal GPS function make it the ideal tablet for these individuals.”

Choice of Processors

The GammaTech rugged TA10 comes with the option of either an advanced Intel Ivy Bridge i3-3217UE or i7-3517UE processor. Both provide outstanding performance, lower power consumption, and a smaller footprint. A 2.5” HDD provides storage sizes of 320GB, 500GB, or 750GB. Also available is an optional 64GB or 128GB mSATA SSD.

Security and Battery Features

Security is always a concern with computers used in off-site locations. For that reason, the TA10 includes security measures such as TPM 1.2 data security technology, Kensington lock connector, and Intel anti-theft technology (AT) or Computrace asset management and data protection. A FIPS 201 fingerprint scanner for digital imaging of fingerprint patterns is also available. For easy identification and tracking purposes, the unit also comes with a UHF RFID reader. The TA10’s two six-cell battery packs provide longer battery life.

Harsh Environments Are Its Specialty

The TA10 meets the following specs and guidelines, ensuring its rightful place in harsh environments. It meets MIL-STD 810G 514.6 for shock resistance; IP65 for dust/spill resistance; MIL-STD 810G 509.5 for salt/fog protection; and withstands multiple 5’ drops unto a 2” plywood set over concrete.

Name the Industrial or Field Application and the TA10 Is Perfect for It The GammaTech TA10 tablet is an ideal solution for a variety of harsh-environment, mobile-oriented applications in both the industrial and field-service industries. Some of these applications are:

Construction: The TA10 gives field engineers, in both the commercial and residential sectors, the information they need right at their fingertips. Its wireless connectivity enables real-time communications with the home office, which increases productivity and efficiency.

Manufacturing: The Durabook TA10 is designed to protect the system from mishaps, whether they occur in the back office or on the factory floor. Its electronic feature-set allows manufacturers to increase productivity and connectivity to both customers and suppliers.

Military: The TA10 provides military personnel and government professionals with the information they need no matter where they are. Its wireless connectivity increases their productivity and efficiency, while keeping them in touch with company networks.

Public Safety: The TA10’s superior wireless connectivity keeps these dedicated workers in constant contact with headquarters or a field office. It is designed so that public safety workers may increase their productivity and ensure that their mission to protect and serve is met.

Transportation and Distribution: The TA10 tablet efficiently provides accurate information. An optional internal GPS feature enables pin-point accuracy to delivery locations, while the wireless LAN keeps all facets of a company in touch with one another.

Utility: It is critical that utility workers are equipped with computing devices that can operate in remote and challenging work environments. The TA10’s ruggedness and durability stand up to the test. Its mobility factor is enhanced with Bluetooth and Intel WiFi wireless connectivity as well as the optional internal GPS function.

Availability

The GammaTech Durabook TA10 rugged tablet is available through authorized resellers nationwide and on www.GammaTechUSA.com. As with all GammaTech products, it may be customized to customer specifications.

About GammaTech Computer Corporation

GammaTech Computer Corporation is a leader in the design, manufacture and sales of cost-effective, high-performance mobile computing solutions throughout North America. Its award-winning line of rugged and hardened notebook and tablet computers are designed and built-to-order to increase mobile productivity for business, government, healthcare, fire, public safety and a host of other entities. GammaTech offers a complete portfolio of products that delivers power and performance needed in the most demanding work environments, resulting in increased productivity and accelerated return on investment. GammaTech is headquartered in Fremont, California, which provides the final assembly, inventory, service and technical support.

For more information, please visit GammaTech at www.GammaTechUSA.com.