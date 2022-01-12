Getac expands extensive portfolio of rugged mobile computers with a new Android tablet designated the ZX10

IRVINE, Calif.--Getac, a leading producer of rugged technology and customized integrated solutions today announced the launch of its ZX10 fully rugged tablet, a versatile new 10-inch device built around the Android 11 operating system (OS). TheZX10 will join Getac’s evolving portfolio of fully rugged Android tablets including the 7-inch ZX70, providing customers in industries such as public safety, utilities, energy, and transport & logistics further options when choosing rugged Android devices that can best suit their operational needs.

Advanced performance

The ZX10’s combination of Android 11 OS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Mobile Platform, and Adreno™ 512 GPU delivers a seamless user experience, enabling efficient workflow in a wide range of field scenarios. Dual hot-swappable batteries ensure full-shift operation, while the LumiBond® sunlight-readable display (boasting 800nits of brightness) with rain and glove touch capability helps maintain productivity in challenging weather conditions and environments. An option of up to 6GB LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB storage is available for substantial usage.

Enhanced field communications

An 8MP front camera and best-in-class 16MP rear camera deliver exceptionally high-quality photo/video capture, while dual integrated microphones help filter out loud background noise for enhanced audio quality. Elsewhere, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth (v5.0), dedicated GPS, and an optional 4G LTE module offer rapid data transfer and location positioning capabilities in remote field locations in addition to supporting AT&T FirstNet for Public Safety. Dual LTE SIM card slots provide additional coverage when needed without physically swapping cards.

Rugged reliability plus

Like all Getac devices, the ZX10 is built rugged from the ground up to provide a no-compromise design that meets the challenges found in hostile environments providing exceptional reliability and peace of mind in the field. MIL-STD-810H and IP66 certification compliance can easily withstand drops of up to six feet, shock, rain, vibration, dust, and liquid spillages. Furthermore, an operating temperature range of -29°C to 63°C (-20°F~145°F) delivers year-round usability, even in extreme conditions. Most importantly, if there is damage, the ZX10 is covered by Getac’s three-year bumper-to-bumper warranty with added accidental damage coverage.

Ideally suited to key industry applications

The ZX10 is designed to meet the unique needs of public safety, utilities, energy, and transport & logistics professionals that operate within an Android-based IT environment. Below are some examples of user scenarios:

Data capture and EHR access for emergency first responders

Emergency first responders require real-time access to electronic patient records (EHRs) to deliver appropriate care and medication, often in high pressure environments. ZX10’s powerful connectivity options and large 10-inch screen allows them to quickly access this information, while optional barcode, RFID, and smart card readers help verify IDs, record medicine dispensed during treatment, check operational procedures, and ensure patient confidentiality.

Rugged, full-shift reliability for field utilities engineers

When conducting activities like GIS mapping, utilities engineers need devices they can rely on, in a variety of weather conditions encountered. Furthermore, a lack of access to charging facilities while working in remote locations means long battery life is vitally important. ZX10’s fully rugged design, dedicated GPS, versatile LumiBond® display, and dual hot-swappable battery design tick all the right boxes, giving field engineers complete peace of mind wherever their duties take them.

Remote communications and asset maintenance for energy workers

Energy workers must regularly inspect and maintain assets in the field but often require real-time remote support from experts to do so effectively. The ZX10 dedicated GPS lets workers speak with expert resources remotely while quickly sharing and exchanging information thereby achieving completion of tasks at the first time of asking.

Optimizing efficiency for warehouse employees and forklift drivers

Warehouse employees and forklift drivers need to collect and move goods between multiple different environments, ranging from internal cold storage and climate-controlled areas to external yards that are exposed to the weather and elements. The ZX10’s compact yet rugged design and wide operating temperature range means it can seamlessly transition between these environments without fear of damage or disruption. Additionally, the optional barcode reader, RFID reader, and range of programmable buttons make it quick and easy to identify/process items in a matter of seconds.

“As Android’s popularity proliferates, we are seeing a growing number of organizations looking for rugged solutions that can provide the versatility it has to offer even when working in harsh and or challenging environments,” says Mike McMahon, President of Getac of North America. “The ZX10 does exactly that and expands our product line of Android-based rugged computers enabling our customers to optimize their productivity, while also achieving an all-important total cost of ownership (TCO) target, further comments McMahon.”

Availability

The ZX10 will be available in March 2022.

