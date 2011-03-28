Brother Mobile Solutions Launches New, High-Speed PocketJet 6 Mobile Printers

Full-page printers deliver improved performance for mobile professionals

Broomfield, CO – Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Brother International Corporation and an industry leader in mobile printing solutions announces the launch of four new, full-size PocketJet mobile printers – the PocketJet 6, PocketJet 6 with Bluetooth® wireless technology, PocketJet 6 Plus, and PocketJet 6 Plus with Bluetooth® wireless technology.

The PocketJet 6 printers are a completely new generation of PocketJet built on the reliable foundation of the popular PocketJet 3 thermal mobile printer family, offering faster throughput and improved overall performance that many field workers have been looking for. Enhanced features include faster printing, at up to 6 ppm, optional Li-ion battery for increased battery yield and longer battery life, Bluetooth Imaging Protocol support for downloading and printing JPEG files, the ability to store document templates in the printer to minimize data transfer, and full-featured design software for creating and downloading the document templates.

The PocketJet 6 Plus mobile printers feature high-quality, 300 dpi printing for applications that require the best output for text and graphics. The PocketJet 6 printers, with 200 dpi resolution, provide a high-quality output while lowering the cost of mobile printing. Each printer comes standard with USB 2.0 and IrDA interfaces; a Bluetooth® wireless technology interface is available as an option.

“Our goals for the PocketJet 6 mobile printers were to deliver products with significant performance and productivity improvement features, while at the same time giving our existing customers an easy upgrade path from our PocketJet 3 printers and allowing them to protect their investments in vehicle mounts and other accessories”, says Peteris D’Carlo, General Manager for Brother Mobile Solutions. “With these new products, we were able to accomplish both goals”.

The PocketJet 6 and PocketJet 6 Plus mobile printers, when used with the standard NiMH battery, have the same form factor as the PocketJet 3 series printers. This makes them a drop-in replacement for the PocketJet 3 printers with existing in-vehicle mounting hardware. Customers can immediately upgrade to the PocketJet 6 and PocketJet 6 Plus mobile printers to take advantage of the new product features and improved performance while keeping their existing infrastructure in place.

High-quality thermal media is available for the PocketJet printers as individual cut sheets for letter and legal size documents, continuous roll paper for longer printouts, and perforated roll and fanfold paper, any of which can be pre-printed with a company logo or a custom design. Synthetic, weatherproof media is available for documents that are exposed to the environment, such as work orders, citations, receipts, and more. Premium thermal paper is available for archival purposes that will last for 20 years or more.

Brother PocketJet printers have proven their reliability in mobile applications for many years. The new, performance-enhanced PocketJet 6 and PocketJet 6 Plus mobile printers, the wide variety of available media options and the ability to provide custom printing solutions demonstrates Brother’s commitment to offering innovative, affordable, and easy-to-use printing solutions for the mobile workforce.

For more information about the Brother PocketJet 6 and PocketJet 6 Plus mobile printers, or any of our other mobile products, please contact Brother Mobile Solutions at 1-866-462-9176 or send us an e-mail at info@brother.com. Visit our Website at http://www.brothermobilesolutions.com.

About Brother Mobile Solutions

Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brother International Corporation. Product lines include the PocketJet® and PocketJet Plus families of full-size mobile printers, the MPrint™ family of ultra-portable printers, the TD-4000 family of light industrial desktop barcode and label printers, and the PT-9700 family of desktop barcode and label printers producing labels for harsh environments. The company address is Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc., 100 Technology Drive, Suite 250A, Broomfield, CO 80021. URL: http://www.brothermobilesolutions.com