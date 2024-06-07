Eclypsium and Panasonic connect North America partner to protect against digital infrastructure threats

PRESS RELEASE

Portland, Ore. — Eclypsium, the supply chain security company protecting critical hardware, firmware, and software, today announced its collaboration with Panasonic Connect North America in the release of Smart Compliance powered by Eclypsium. Smart Compliance is the latest offering from Panasonic Connect as a part of the TOUGHBOOK solution suite. The new service equips organizations to continuously monitor and remediate critical components of their IT infrastructure during procurement, deployment, and operation.

The recent surge in IT infrastructure attacks has prompted a heightened focus on cybersecurity within digital supply chains. Since 2018, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has reported a 500% increase in firmware attacks. NIST has also recently released numerous documents underscoring the importance of securing hardware, software, and firmware as foundational elements of a strong cybersecurity program. To mitigate these risks, 60% of supply chain management leaders plan to prioritize cybersecurity risks in business decisions by 2025.

“Too many organizations implicitly trust the foundational components of their IT infrastructure, which is exactly what makes firmware-level exploits especially compelling targets for threat actors,” said Jarrod Bogue, CRO of Eclypsium. “Blindspots in the supply chain of devices create security vulnerabilities. Enterprises need assurance they can’t get from a device manufacturer, or even a partial security solution, that the critical infrastructure code, hardware, and software they rely on has not been compromised. Eclypsium’s SaaS platform monitors infrastructure code across the digital supply chain and mitigates risk from chip to cloud, throughout the lifecycle of a device. Our collaboration with Panasonic goes even further to enable organizations to quickly detect and assess the impact of supply chain threats, validate trust in low-level components, implement security controls, and improve their overall security posture.”

Smart Compliance enables organizations to build a dynamic inventory of every component of IT infrastructure down to the hardware, firmware, and software level and generate software bills of material (SBOMs) on demand. This allows security and procurement teams to assess inherent risks in IT infrastructure products before procuring them. The solution further empowers organizations to harden defenses by helping teams identify infrastructure vulnerabilities, track issues for simplified compliance, and automate firmware updates. With Smart Compliance, organizations can better detect implants and other indicators of compromise with context-rich alerts and can defend against tampering and counterfeit components by validating that assets have not been tampered with and have authentic components.

“Our Smart Compliance solution has access to the most comprehensive database of hardware, software, and firmware components across various vendors, device types, and models,” said Dominick Passanante, vice president and GM of Panasonic Connect. “Our partnership with Eclypsium allows IT teams to implement critical security controls efficiently and easily, safeguarding against threats that exist below the surface, including asset inventory, vulnerability management, and threat detection. This is important for mission-critical public sector and federal civilian agencies where workers must access sensitive information securely.”

Learn more about Panasonic Connect Smart Compliance powered by Eclypsium here or at eclypsium.com, or email B2Bsales@us.panasonic.com or info@eclypsium.com.

About Eclypsium

Eclypsium’s cloud-based platform provides digital supply chain security for critical software, firmware and hardware in enterprise infrastructure. Eclypsium helps enterprises and government agencies mitigate risks to their infrastructure from complex technology supply chains. For more information, visit eclypsium.com.

About Panasonic Connect North America

Established on April 1, 2022, as part of the Panasonic Group’s switch to an operating company system, Panasonic Connect North America is a B2B company offering device hardware, software, and professional services to provide value to customers across the public sector, enterprise, federal government, education, immersive entertainment, food services, and manufacturing industries. With the mission to “Change Work, Advance Society, Connect to Tomorrow,” Panasonic Connect North America works closely with its community of partners, innovators, and integrators to provide the right technologies to address customers’ ever-evolving needs in today’s connected enterprise.