Havis launches innovative docking stations for Getac’s latest S510 Rugged Laptop

PRESS RELEASE

WARMINSTER, Pa. — Havis, the leading provider of rugged mounting and docking solutions for various industries, unveils its latest innovation: the DS-GTC-1400 Docking Stations Series, designed specifically for the new Getac S510 AI-Ready Rugged Laptop.

The Getac S510 laptop, known for its cutting edge AI capabilities & durability, unlocks new levels of productivity and security with Havis’s DS-GTC-1400 docking station series. These robust yet compact docking stations ensure that mobile professionals can securely connect their equipment, enhancing efficiency and safety in demanding environments.

Engineered for mobile workers, the DS-GTC-1400 combines a sturdy build with a sleek, rounded design, reducing the risk of injury. The cutting-edge design secures the Getac S510 Laptop, ensuring reliable performance even in the most challenging conditions. These docking stations also offer optional screen support, enhancing versatility and usability for mobile workers. Ideal for various industries, including automotive, law enforcement, manufacturing, utility industries, and field service, the DS-GTC-1400 docking station series support seamless technology integration for maximum productivity.

“Havis continues to set the standard in expert-engineered mobility solutions,” said Brett Young, Director of Sales at Havis. “The DS-GTC-1400 docking stations are designed to maximize the functionality and durability of the Getac S510, ensuring our customers experience unparalleled performance and safety in their demanding work environments.”

For more information about the DS-GTC-1400 docking stations and other Havis solutions, visit www.havis.com.