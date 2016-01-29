Come Visit Telrepco at Maine’s Largest Law Enforcement Expo: The Maine Chiefs of Police Association Winter Meeting & Vendor Show

Telrepco will be attending the Maine Chiefs of Police Association Winter Meeting & Vendor Show displaying our new and refurbished Panasonic Toughbooks and new Getac ruggedized laptops, as well as the new Panasonic Arbitrator Body Worn Camera. Telrepco specializes in new and refurbished mobile computing solutions, as well as mobile evidence capture solutions, and we would love to meet you to discuss how Telrepco can assist you with your department’s mobile computing needs. We will also have information available about our many value added services, such as our Toughbook Trade-in Program, Toughbook Repair Services, Extended Warranties, and more, We hope to see you there!

When: Thursday, February 4, 2016

Where: The Double Tree by Hilton Hotel

363 Maine Mall Road

South Portland, ME 04106

Time: 9 AM to 5 PM