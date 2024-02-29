Gamber-Johnson partners with Getac to engineer a fully rugged docking station for new ZX80

PRESS RELEASE

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Designed with our signature rugged durability, our new docking station is ideal for Material Handling, Enterprise, Manufacturing, Warehousing, Field/Utility and Public Safety applications. Exclusive full port replication, including 2 USB-A, 1 Serial (RS232), and 1 Ethernet (RJ45) ports, ensures full connectivity for all supporting peripherals. Its slim profile minimizes mounting space in your mobile workstation setup.

Optional accessories like an extended battery pack or 2-point hand strap are easily accommodated. Our patented slam latch allows for effortless one-hand docking and undocking, while a keyed lock ensures security. An innovative stylus holder securely stores your stylus, providing convenient access whenever it’s needed.

For seamless integration, combine the new ZX80 dock with Gamber-Johnson’s extensive range of vehicle and equipment mounting solutions, creating a tailored, ergonomic, and safe setup for your mobile office.