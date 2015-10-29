Kyocera, Intrepid Networks Join Forces to Support Arlington County Police Department’s Security Operations During the 40th Marine Corps Marathon

Ultra-Rugged Smartphones with High-Performance Situational Awareness Software Supported Safety Initiatives and Enabled Secure, Real-Time Communication

SAN DIEGO & ORLANDO, Fla.--Kyocera Communications Inc., known for its portfolio of rugged mobile devices, and Intrepid Networks, developers of situational-awareness software for Public Safety, collaborated to provide the Arlington County Police Department (ACPD) with high-performance, military-grade devices to support security operations at the 40th Annual Marine Corps Marathon, which was held on October 25.

The Marine Corps Marathon, also known as “The Marathon of the Monuments,” is the fourth largest marathon in the United States, with approximately 30,000 runners this year and thousands of spectators. To enhance situational awareness and communication, the ACPD deployed 75 ultra-rugged Kyocera Brigadier Android™ smartphones loaded with Intrepid Network’s STING® Mobile solution working in conjunction with its STING® Tactical Suite. Connectivity for this solution was provided by Verizon Wireless, which supplied 4G network access on existing commercial infrastructure to support First Responders at this event.

“Our focus is to ensure the safety and well-being of the race participants and spectators,” said M. Jay Farr, Chief of Police of the Arlington County Police Department. “The partnership with Kyocera and Intrepid Networks certainly assisted us in achieving that goal. We believe they have provided us with an impactful tool and it was a pleasure to work closely with them during the 40th annual Marine Corps Marathon.”

On-the-ground security and law-enforcement teams at the Marine Corps Marathon utilized the STING® technology, on the Brigadier smartphones with Verizon 4G network service, to create a live, common operating picture (COP) for the entire team to view. The STING® solution enables tactical teams to share a range of data including maps, GPS, photo, text and voice-to-text notes. All information is geo-tagged and time-stamped for unparalleled accuracy.

“The availability of a specific law-enforcement application operating on a rugged smartphone like the Kyocera Brigadier allows officers to coordinate and collaborate, which is of critical importance at a large public event,” said Britt Kane, CEO of Intrepid Networks. “This is our third year supporting the Arlington County Police Department for the Marine Corps Marathon, which demonstrates the value of this solution to these types of operations.”

The Kyocera Brigadier smartphone is built to a Military Standard 810G rating to stand up to shock, vibration, extreme temperature, blowing rain, dust, low pressure, solar radiation, salt fog and humidity. It also supports seamless integration with leading enterprise mobility management (EMM), security and enterprise-software solutions. The Brigadier complements Kyocera’s DuraForce and Torque XT smartphones, along with its Dura Series feature phones, in a portfolio of ruggedized devices made to suit a wide range of business needs.

“Kyocera’s portfolio of ruggedized mobile phones provides a durable, dependable solution to first-responders and any other professionals who work in demanding environments,” said Chuck Becher, vice president and general manager of sales and marketing at Kyocera Communications Inc. “These devices offer lower total cost of ownership and lower failure rates than typical mobile devices, making them a valuable tool when communication is mission-critical.”

About Kyocera Communications Inc.

Kyocera Communications Inc. is the headquarters for Kyocera wireless devices in the Americas. Designed with durability, dependability, and long-term value as priorities, Kyocera mobile phones help people feel comfortable with new technology and use it to connect, perform and outsmart life’s challenges. At the heart of Kyocera’s products is a belief that one size doesn’t fit all and that people should do more with phones instead of being confused by them or having to alter their lifestyles to accommodate them. For more information, follow the company at facebook.com/kyoceramobile or twitter.com/kyoceramobile.

Kyocera Corporation (NYSE:KYO)(TOKYO:6971) (http://global.kyocera.com/), the parent and global headquarters of the Kyocera Group, was founded in 1959 as a producer of fine ceramics (also known as “advanced ceramics”). By combining these engineered materials with metals and integrating them with other technologies, Kyocera has become a leading supplier of mobile phones, solar power generating systems, printers, copiers, electronic components, semiconductor packages, cutting tools and industrial ceramics. During the year ended March 31, 2015, the company’s net sales totaled 1.53 trillion yen (approx. USD12.7 billion). Kyocera appears on the latest listing of the “Top 100 Global Innovators” by Thomson Reuters, and is ranked #531 on Forbes magazine’s 2014 “Global 2000” listing of the world’s largest publicly traded companies.

About Intrepid Networks

Intrepid Networks (www.intrepid-networks.com) is a provider of mission-critical mobile software solutions designed specifically to provide real-time Situational Awareness for the tactical, intelligence and Public Safety community. Their solutions provide several operational benefits to users to collectively improve First Responder safety, reduce liability risk and increase operational efficiency. STING®, which is the company’s core product line, currently serves several Federal, State, County and Municipal agencies in the United States, and the platform has received NTOA Member Tested and Recommended accreditation.