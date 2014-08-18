Montgomery County VA, Office of Emergency Services Selects SceneDoc to Document Hazardous Material Responses

Toronto, ON, Canada - SceneDoc Inc., a company whose goal is to revolutionize the field of law enforcement and public safety through the use of secure mobile technology, announced today the implementation of their leading edge field documentation software, SceneDoc, at The Montgomery County Office of Emergency Services in Montgomery County, Virginia. (http://www.montva.com/emergency)

Montgomery County’s Office of Emergency Services is implementing SceneDoc to automate the county documentation process in response to hazardous material incidents. Montgomery County will leverage the power inherent in the SceneDoc Platform to enable Emergency Services to document, notify and manage both internal county resources as well as external contractor resources needed during an incident cleanup. Montgomery County is the most recent organization in a rapidly expanding customer base to begin leveraging the power and mobility wrapped within the flexible SceneDoc Platform. “From the first hazardous materials Incident we documented with SceneDoc, the value of their platform was clear,” states Neal Turner Office of Emergency Services Coordinator. “We were able to photograph the incident, complete the required forms and disseminate the reports to stakeholders all from within SceneDoc in less than 25% of the time. A speedier response means the incidents are cleared quicker and travel ways reopen faster. A win for both the public we serve and Montgomery County.” Todd Oakes, Vice President of Government Solutions at SceneDoc shared “from the minor traffic accident to a full on hazmat response, SceneDoc provides the ability for the County to document the scene, report and engage the resources required to get their highways and byways reopened proceeding an incident. Another innovative use case for our secure platform.”

About SceneDoc

SceneDoc is the global leader in mobile investigative management software. SceneDoc is a smartphone/tablet-based software platform which provides law enforcement and a variety of public safety personnel a highly secure, accurate and consistent means of documenting crime, accident and other incident scenes. Comprised of a highly configurable mobile application together with cloud-based data backup and administration, SceneDoc is the proven solution-of-choice for governments and enterprises around the globe.

