Rockbridge County Office of Emergency Management Selects SceneDoc Mobile Platform to Unify Communications

Toronto, ON, Canada -- SceneDoc Inc., a company whose goal is to revolutionize the field of law enforcement and public safety through the use of secure mobile technology, announced today the implementation of their leading edge field documentation software, SceneDoc, at The Rockbridge County Office of Emergency Management in Rockbridge County, Virginia. (http://www.co.rockbridge.va.us/193/Fire-EMS-Emergency-Management)

Rockbridge County Office of Emergency Management is implementing SceneDoc to provide a foundation for unified communication, collaboration and field based reporting during emergency events. Rockbridge County will leverage the power inherent in the SceneDoc Platform to enable public safety personnel across all county and participating municipal agencies to document the rapidly changing situations occurring during emergency events. Rockbridge County is the most recent organization in a rapidly expanding customer base to begin leveraging the power and mobility wrapped within the flexible SceneDoc Platform. “Rockbridge County recently held an EPA sponsored HAZMAT Preparedness Drill and SceneDoc was available as an information provider during the event.” states Robert Foresman Office of Emergency Management Coordinator. “What was immediately evident was SceneDoc’s ability to increase public safety by improving information distribution and visibility to the event at all levels. From a first responder in the field to a decision maker in the Joint Operations Center, critical data, photos and other information is available within seconds to formulate an immediate course of action.” Todd Oakes, Vice President of Government Solutions at SceneDoc shared “SceneDoc will ensure Rockbridge County’s public safety personnel have access to a powerful, simple to use platform that will dramatically increase the quality of information available and reduce the time from field assessment to a course of action being undertaken. Higher quality information reduces risk to first responders while increasing the chance of saving lives.”

SceneDoc is the global leader in mobile investigative management software. SceneDoc is a smartphone/tablet-based software platform which provides law enforcement and a variety of public safety personnel a highly secure, accurate and consistent means of documenting crime, accident and other incident scenes. Comprised of a highly configurable mobile application together with cloud-based data backup and administration, SceneDoc is the proven solution-of-choice for governments and enterprises around the globe. Visit their website at www.scenedoc.com.