Clearview AI expands its cooperation with the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine

PRESS RELEASE

This press release was originally published by the Prosecutor General Office of Ukraine on April 18th 2023 and can be found here.

KYIV, Ukraine — Innovations for the effective investigation of the crimes of the occupiers in Crimea: the Prosecutor’s Office of the Autonomous Region received access to Clearview AI.

The lack of access to the occupied territory definitely makes it difficult to conduct a pre-trial investigation into the crimes of the occupiers in Crimea. However, the Autonomous Prosecutor’s Office is constantly finding and using innovative approaches for effective investigation, including the use of Clearview AI. Clearview AI is a developer of an intelligent platform based on face recognition technology.

In April 2023, a meeting of the department’s leadership - Igor Ponochovnyi and Vitaliy Sekretar with Clearview AI CEO Hoan Ton-That took place at the Prosecutor’s Office of the Autonomous Region. Representatives of the Prosecutor General’s Office - Maksym Popov and Serhiy Atamanchuk - also joined the discussion on the use of artificial intelligence.

For example, in one month of using the program, it was possible to identify and obtain evidence regarding 70 members of the illegal armed group “Self-defense of Crimea”, who helped the Russian Armed Forces during the occupation of Crimea and were involved in committing a number of crimes. Using the capabilities of the platform, it was possible to establish the whereabouts of 150 orphans and children deprived of parental care who remained on the peninsula in 2014 and could potentially be deported to the territory of the Russian Federation.

The use of artificial intelligence is a fast and effective process of identifying persons involved in the occupation of the peninsula, which usually takes much more time and resources.

Parties of the meeting discussed the experience of the prosecutor’s office in using the program and further cooperation, and the CEO of the company Hoan Ton-That gave the prosecutor’s office of the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol access to other tools of this platform.