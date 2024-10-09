CEO of Clearview AI, whose product identified the occupiers and traitors, will continue cooperation with the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

PRESS RELEASE

This press release was originally published by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine on April 13, 2023, and can be found here.

KYIV, Ukraine — The meeting with the chief executive officer of the American company Clearview AI, Hoan Ton-That, was held on April 12 of 2023 under the chairmanship of the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Leonid Tymchenko together with representatives of the National Police of Ukraine.

The participants discussed the results of the use of the company’s software product by representatives of operational and investigative divisions of the National Police of Ukraine and further steps regarding cooperation.

“With the beginning of the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the operational divisions of the National Police of Ukraine and Ministry of Interior use the digital platform of the American company Clearview AI in the identification of persons when documenting war crimes,” said Leonid Timchenko. “The artificial intelligence created by the company provides law enforcement agencies with the opportunity to receive information on the identification of persons using a special platform for investigations. I am glad that thanks to the cooperation with our American colleagues, we are able to effectively investigate the crimes of the Russian occupiers and identify the criminals.”

Also, the Clearview AI company was among the first organizations that provided technological support to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine in March 2022.

During a meeting at the Administration of the State Border Service of Ukraine with Clearview AI CEO Hoan Ton-That, the border guards discussed the results of cooperation regarding the identification of Russian invaders.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, this software has helped to significantly improve the effectiveness of the fight against crimes under the jurisdiction of the border agency.

In particular, with the use of Clearview AI, border guards were able to identify more than 10,000 people, including: captured citizens of Ukraine; persons involved in the illegal transportation of children from the TOT of Ukraine to the Russian Federation; servicemen of the Russian Federation and members of the Russian Armed Forces; Russian propagandists who provide material support for the occupying forces and are involved in the information war against Ukraine; collaborators and traitors of Ukraine; persons involved in criminal and administrative offenses, etc.

For reference, the Clearview AI platform contains the largest known database of over 30 billion face images from public web sources, including media, stock photo websites, public social networks and many other open sources.