Clearview AI CEO meets with the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

PRESS RELEASE

KYIV, UKRAINE — Clearview AI was among the first organizations to provide technological support to the border agency of Ukraine in March 2022. Since the beginning of the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, about 100 users of the State Border Service have used the American company’s facial recognition system.

The other day, the Administration of the State Border Service of Ukraine held a meeting with the founder and executive director of the American startup Clearview AI, Hoan Ton-That.

During the meeting, they discussed the features of using the company’s software products in the day-to-day activities of the State Border Service and prospects for further cooperation.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, this software has helped to significantly improve the effectiveness of the fight against crimes under the jurisdiction of the border agency.

In particular, using Clearview AI, border guards were able to identify more than 10,000 people, including: captured citizens of Ukraine; 50 persons involved in the illegal transportation of children from the TOT of Ukraine to the Russian Federation; servicemen of the Russian Federation and members of the National Defense Force; Russian propagandists who provide material support for the occupying forces and are involved in the information war against Ukraine; collaborators and traitors of Ukraine; persons involved in criminal and administrative offenses, etc.